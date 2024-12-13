^

Sports

Gilas girls improve six places to No. 43 in FIBA rankings

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 13, 2024 | 2:09pm
Gilas girls improve six places to No. 43 in FIBA rankings
Gilas Pilipinas girls rises to World No. 43 in the FIBA World rankings.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas girls rose by six spots in the FIBA World Rankings, the basketball federation announced.

The Philippine youth girls’ team is now ranked 43rd in the world -- up from 49th a year ago -- after a successful conquest in the FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup Division B back in June.

The young Filipinas, led by Naomi Panganiban, Alicia Villanueva and Ava Fajardo, finished on top of the Division B to earn a spot in Division A two years from now.

The Philippines is now ranked seventh in the region after being the 10th in Asia in last year’s list.

The top four of Asia remained the same from last year.

Australia remains to be the top girls’ team in Asia. The squad remained fifth in the world, followed by World No. 6 Japan, who rose by three spots in the world ranking.

China is still ranked third in Asia, while being at the 18th spot in the world. World No. 21 Korea is fourth in the region.

New Zealand took Chinese Taipei’s fifth spot in Asia as they rose to No. 24 in the world. Chinese Taipei dropped to sixth and is now ranked 27th in the world.

World No. 44 Samoa, No. 55 Malaysia and No. 56 Syria complete Asia’s top 10.

USA remained on top of the world as the best girls’ basketball team. It is followed by Spain, Canada, France, Australia, Japan, Hungary, Slovenia, Belgium and Finland in the top 10.

BASKETBALL

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Unbeaten NorthPort trounces Converge as Baltazar debuts for FiberXers

Unbeaten NorthPort trounces Converge as Baltazar debuts for FiberXers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The NorthPort Batang Pier spoiled the long-awaited debut of Justine Baltazar, edging the Converge FiberXers, 108-101, to...
Sports
fbtw
UP&rsquo;s Torres cleared to play in Game 3 despite unsportsmanlike fouls

UP’s Torres cleared to play in Game 3 despite unsportsmanlike fouls

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
University of the Philippines’ Reyland Torres will be playing for the Fighting Maroons in the winner-take-all Game 3...
Sports
fbtw
Barefield, King lift Bossing over Bolts for 1st win

Barefield, King lift Bossing over Bolts for 1st win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Sedrick Barefield and George King combined for 65 points to power the Blackwater Bossing over the Meralco Bolts, 114-98, to...
Sports
fbtw
VSPC riders gearing up for busy 2025 calendar

VSPC riders gearing up for busy 2025 calendar

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Victoria Sports Pro Cycling is ready to conquer every summit of the world with a bevy of international races next year after...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline survives five-set grind

Creamline survives five-set grind

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Creamline, load managing Tots Carlos, survived a feisty ZUS Coffee, 25-22, 28-30, 26-24, 17-25, 15-13, yesterday to catch...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Former China men's football coach jailed 20 years for corruption

Former China men's football coach jailed 20 years for corruption

4 hours ago
Former China men's national football team coach Li Tie has been jailed for 20 years, state media reported Friday, following...
Sports
fbtw
eGilas finishes fourth in eFIBA World Finals

eGilas finishes fourth in eFIBA World Finals

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas’ esports team, eGilas, fell to Portugal in the bronze medal match, 2-1, to finish at fourth place for...
Sports
fbtw
Perseverance key to Philippines' M6 campaign

Perseverance key to Philippines' M6 campaign

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
The Philippines is gunning for its fifth M-series title, but the road has been a tough and challenging one so far.
Sports
fbtw
Munzon, Batang Pier stay hot

Munzon, Batang Pier stay hot

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Joshua Munzon picked up from where he left off last week and served as NorthPort’s main propeller to its new franchise-best...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with