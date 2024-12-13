^

Sports

Blackwater banks on aggressiveness to nail first win in PBA Commissioner’s Cup

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 13, 2024 | 11:32am
Blackwater banks on aggressiveness to nail first win in PBA Commissionerâ€™s Cup
Blackwater's Sedrick Barefield (2) shoots a shot over the defense of the Meralco Bolts during their PBA Commissioner's Cup clash Thursday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines — After a dismal start to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, the Blackwater Bossing dug deep and brought the fight to a mighty Meralco Bolts squad to finally tally a win in the import-laden conference.

Blackwater pulled away in the fourth quarter to grab the 114-98 win over the All-Filipino Bolts. 

Blackwater head coach Jeff Cariaso said that unlike the previous games, his squad’s fight on Thursday night “was different.” 

“Just the fight. No question tonight, the fight was different. You know, when we do things together, and I think we're learning that, when we do things together, anything can happen,” he told reporters after the game. 

“And that's all we could ask for our guys is to go out there each and every night, understanding that it doesn't matter who we're playing against. It's always going to be a tough opponent, whether we're super undersized or just, you know, undersized or we don't match up well, we really just go out there and fight,” he added. 

Meralco led by one, 86-85, within the last nine minutes of the game. But a massive 16-3 run capped by a Christian David 3-pointer made it a 101-89 advantage with 4:45 remaining for the Bossing. 

Back-to-back shots by Aaron Black and Cliff Hodge made it an eight-point lead, 93-101, before the Bossing ended the contest with a 13-5 blitz to tally their first win in four games while dealing the Bolts their first loss in four contests.

“So tonight's fight was something we hope to build on,” said Cariaso. 

Blackwater relied on the explosive duo of Sedrick Barefield and import George King, who accounted for 65 of the squad’s total points. 

Barefield had 33 points, nine assists and five rebounds, while King had 32 markers and 14 boards. 

For his part, Barefield bared that Cariaso shot him a message of confidence before their game. 

“We didn't start the conference how we wanted, but coach told me this morning, he texted me, he said, don't let the past linger and he told me that he had confidence in me and that I took that to heart,” he said. 

“That kind of just got me prepared for the day to just leave everything behind us and, and try to, you know, give it our best ever today. So I'm happy with the win.” 

Blackwater will try to make it two wins in a row against the defending champions San Miguel Beermen on Sunday, 5 p.m., at the Ynares Center in Antipolo. 

BASKETBALL

BLACKWATER BOSSING

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Unbeaten NorthPort trounces Converge as Baltazar debuts for FiberXers

Unbeaten NorthPort trounces Converge as Baltazar debuts for FiberXers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The NorthPort Batang Pier spoiled the long-awaited debut of Justine Baltazar, edging the Converge FiberXers, 108-101, to...
Sports
fbtw
UP&rsquo;s Torres cleared to play in Game 3 despite unsportsmanlike fouls

UP’s Torres cleared to play in Game 3 despite unsportsmanlike fouls

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
University of the Philippines’ Reyland Torres will be playing for the Fighting Maroons in the winner-take-all Game 3...
Sports
fbtw
Barefield, King lift Bossing over Bolts for 1st win

Barefield, King lift Bossing over Bolts for 1st win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Sedrick Barefield and George King combined for 65 points to power the Blackwater Bossing over the Meralco Bolts, 114-98, to...
Sports
fbtw
VSPC riders gearing up for busy 2025 calendar

VSPC riders gearing up for busy 2025 calendar

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Victoria Sports Pro Cycling is ready to conquer every summit of the world with a bevy of international races next year after...
Sports
fbtw
Magsayo, Suarez chase dreams

Magsayo, Suarez chase dreams

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
The superfeatherweight or junior lightweight division has been a favorite stomping ground for Filipino fighters. It’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Munzon, Batang Pier stay hot

Munzon, Batang Pier stay hot

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Joshua Munzon picked up from where he left off last week and served as NorthPort’s main propeller to its new franchise-best...
Sports
fbtw

Philippines XI, Myanmar fight to 1-1 draw

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
The Philippines rallied from one-goal down to salvage a 1-1 draw against Myanmar in the Asean Championship-Mitsubishi Electric Cup last night at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao locked in on ultimate prize

Quiambao locked in on ultimate prize

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
If there were still doubts on his stature as the country’s best collegiate player today, La Salle ace Kevin Quiambao...
Sports
fbtw

John Hay retakes Fil-A lead, Forest Hills paces Am-A

By Andy Zapata | 12 hours ago
Camp Team 1 drew another big game from Paolo Wong to regain the lead and zero in on the Fil-A division crown in the 74th Januarius Fil Am Invitational at the Baguio Country Club.
Sports
fbtw
Creamline survives five-set grind

Creamline survives five-set grind

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Creamline, load managing Tots Carlos, survived a feisty ZUS Coffee, 25-22, 28-30, 26-24, 17-25, 15-13, yesterday to catch...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with