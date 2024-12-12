^

Unbeaten NorthPort trounces Converge as Baltazar debuts for FiberXers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 12, 2024 | 8:23pm
Unbeaten NorthPort trounces Converge as Baltazar debuts for FiberXers
NorthPort's Joshua Munzon (24) puts up a shot over the outstretched arms of Converge's Alec Stockton during their PBA Commissioner's Cup clash Thursday evening.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- The NorthPort Batang Pier spoiled the long-awaited debut of Justine Baltazar, edging the Converge FiberXers, 108-101, to remain unscathed in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Thursday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

NorthPort pulled away late in the game to rise to 5-0 in the season. Converged dropped to 2-2 in the season.

Kadeem Jack powered the Batang Pier with 32 points and 15 rebounds. Joshua Munzon added 30 markers, three dimes and three boards in another explosive outing.

The Batang Pier led by nine, 91-82, after a 3-pointer by Joshua Munzon with 7:57 remaining.

Converge, though, clawed out of the hole and made it a one-point lead, 92-93, after an 11-2 run capped by a 3-pointer by Jordan Heading.

In the succeeding possessions, the two teams traded baskets. They were able to tie the game up at 97 after an Alec Stockton trey with 2:56 remaining.

However, back-to-back triples by Munzon pushed the lead to six, 103-97, with 1:45 left.

A pair of free throws by Jordan Heading made it a four point deficit, 99-103, but Jack hit a dagger trey to push the lead to seven, 106-99, with 1:22 to go.

Free throws by Arvin Tolentino iced the game as Bryan Santos missed a 4-point shot with time winding down.

Tolentino finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two assists, but he committed seven turnovers. Evan Nelle added 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists for NorthPort.

Heading paced Converge with 30 markers, six boards and six dimes. Stockton and Schonny Winston added 16 and 15, respectively.

Baltazar was held to just five points, four rebounds and three assists on 2-of-5 shooing for the FiberXers.

NorthPort will try to continue rolling as they face the Phoenix Fuel Masters next Tuesday, while Converge will try to bounce back against the same team next Thursday. Both games will be at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium. 

