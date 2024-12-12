^

Rookie of the Year plum fuels Veejay Pre for FEU's playoff drive next UAAP season

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 12, 2024 | 3:31pm
Rookie of the Year plum fuels Veejay Pre for FEU's playoff drive next UAAP season
FEU's Veejay Pre receives the UAAP Rookie of the Year award Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — Newly crowned UAAP Rookie of the Year Veejay Pre will be using his award as motivation next season, as he aims to bring the Far Eastern University Tamaraws back to the Final Four.

Pre led the Tamaraws in his first year in the UAAP, almost willing FEU to the semifinals with a 5-9 record in Season 87.

He averaged 13.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 14 games in the eliminations.

Pre, on Wednesday, said that he is happy with his award, but he will work hard on bringing FEU back into the playoffs.

“Masaya ako dahil yung hard work ko is [nagbunga], but sa coming season, i-make sure namin na papasok kami ng playoffs and mas gagalingan pa namin,” he told reporters.

“Excited ako for next year kasi offseason namin, mas mag-go hard kami and mas magta-trabaho kami for next season,” he added.

Pre had a stellar first year in the season, finishing fourth in the scoring race, third in free throw percentage, third in minutes played and ninth in rebounding.

One of the best performances this season came from the young forward, exploding for 31 points in a 79-70 loss against University of Santo Tomas.

This is the most points in a game by a rookie since FEU rookie RJ Abarrientos’ 33 points a few years back.

Pre is the first FEU player to win Rookie of the Year since Terrence Romeo was crowned top newcomer back in UAAP Season 75.

“Mas hungry kami next season and gagawin namin motivation ito for next season para sa next season ready na ready kami,” Pre said.

“Masaya ako kasi nakasama ako doon pero mas masaya siguro pag naka-champion and nakapasok ng playoffs but ‘yon ang goal next season.”

Pre’s teammate, Mo Konateh, echoed this.

Konateh, the league’s top rebounder with 16.7 rebounds per game, was also part of the UAAP Season 87 Mythical Five.

“I would like to thank my teammates, my coaches, and my FEU community also to help me to get this award. I would try to do my best to go farther than this year and hopefully we get the Finals next year, that’s the goal,” he said.

“We’re excited to play this season, and the first thing we’re gonna do is we’re gonna practice first, go hard at practice, and try it all first together.”

Konateh joined back-to-back Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao and his teammate Mike Phillips, University of Santo Tomas’ Nic Cabanero and University of the Philippines’ JD Cagulangan in the Mythical Five.

