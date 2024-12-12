Arca shows Grandmaster potential with 3-gold haul in Asian Schools Chess tilt

MANILA, Philippines — After recently producing a new Grandmaster in Daniel Quizon, the country launched its search for another one.

And all eyes have pointed to this 15-year-old sensation from Panabo, Davao del Norte — Christian Gian Karlo Arca.

The Filipino FIDE Master recently showed he’s the next in line to achieve such a feat after raking in three gold medals, including Wednesday night’s rapid mint, in the just concluded 18th Asian Schools Chess Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

Arca drew his seventh and final round duel with Turkmenistan’s Serdar Bayramov in 43 moves of a Queen’s Pawn game and then bested Mongolian FM Khishigbat Ulziikhishig via the win-over-the-other tiebreaker rule to snatch the premier boys’ Under-17 gold.

Arca’s other gold came in the individual blitz and team blitz alongside Lemuel Jay Adena and Oscar Jay Cantela.

He had a couple of silver in the individual and team standard section also with Adena and Cantela Monday.

Interestingly, Arca is training under the same coach Quizon had in FM Roel Abelgas with the full support of Dasmarinas, Cavite.