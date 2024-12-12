New acquisition Rosario is missing piece for Ginebra, says Cone

Barangay Ginebra's Troy Rosario (1) goes up for a shot against the NLEX Road Warriors Wednesday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines -- Troy Rosario “fills out a really important piece of the puzzle” for Barangay Ginebra, head coach Tim Cone said, following a triumphant debut for the Gin Kings in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Wednesday.

Rosario played his first game in a Ginebra uniform against the NLEX Road Warriors in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup action, which they won, 109-100.

In the contest, the 6-foot-7 big man started and played 30 minutes. He finished with nine points, seven rebounds and three assists on 4-of-11 shooting.

After the game, Cone emphasized the importance of Rosario in the roster, as it helped “everybody back in kind of comfortable positions.”

“By Troy coming in and being able to play the four, the three, that allows Justin to be on the opposite wing and takes some of the load of the rebounding, the inside play, that we relied a lot on Justin for. And then Stephen [Holt] had to play the wing for us last conference, and that allows him to get back to the guard position where he's very comfortable,” he told reporters.

“So, he fills out a really important piece of the puzzle for us that allows us to complete the picture. And so that to me was really the key to his addition,” he added.

“Not necessarily what he's going to do for his game in and game out, and he's going to do a lot of things, but for what he does for everybody else when he plays, allows everybody else to get comfortable.”

Ginebra lost a lot of size within the year after shipping away big man Christian Standhardinger and guard Stanley Pringle to the Terrafirma Dyip in exchange for center Isaac Go and Holt.

Go, however, suffered a knee injury that kept him out for the Gin Kings.

But now with Rosario in tow, Ginebra forms a twin tower combo anew with Japeth Aguilar.

“Well, yeah, he's a tough kid. He's a physical kid, and I think that that's a big piece of the puzzle that we didn't have coming into this conference before.He fills out that physical part of playing that 3-4 position. He can guard multiple people and he's very physical on the boards,” he said.

“And I think if you looked at our team in the past and said what we were missing, it was the physical presence. So he really lends us that physical presence.”

For his part, Holt said that Rosario’s addition will make things easier for the whole squad.

“I mean, obviously, you know, a great rebounder. He can finish. Good defender. He's able to switch in our game plan tonight. He showed his capability of doing that. Again, he's just another piece of the puzzle,” he said.

“We're very happy to have Troy. Obviously, he's a good locker room guy, great dude on and off the floor. And so, we appreciate his hard work so far in practice, and he's just going to get more comfortable in our system,” he added.

Holt spearheaded Ginebra with 26 points, two rebounds and two assists on 8-of-11 shooting. He did this while defending Robert Bolick, who finished with 18 points and seven rebounds but had five turnovers.

“I think just the advantage for us, for me, moving down to guarding the guards and now I can pick up their point guards. Obviously, you saw today with Bolick. I was trying to make it tough for him, bringing up the ball, obviously, pressuring him, making it difficult,” the guard said.

“Obviously, he’s a great player so I need to be able to elevate my defensive game. But that’s just another advantage of Troy coming in, now I can guard my natural position. I feel like I have an advantage in this league to do that.”

Ginebra will try to make it two in a row in the import-laden conference against the Phoenix FuelMasters on Friday, 7:30 p.m., at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.