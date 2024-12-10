Redemption or extension? Maroons, Archers resume UAAP finals hostilities in Game 2

Kevin Quiambao exploded offensively the first half in Game 1 last Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum but went silent in the last two quarters.

MANILA, Philippines — Host University of the Philippines goes for the jugular, while reigning champion La Salle fights for its dear life in the closeout Game 2 of the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball finals Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Maroons, who had back-to-back bridemaid finishes in four straight finals appearances, moved closer to a triumphant redemption bid by eking out a 73-65 win in Game 1 for a running start in a quick best-of-three race.

And that handsome opportunity is here for the taking at 5:30 p.m. right after National University's similar bid in the women’s basketball finals against champion University of Santo Tomas at 1 p.m.

Like UP, former seven-peat champion NU scored a 72-71 escape act in Game 1 to boost its aspirations of reclaiming the throne it held for seven straight seasons until last year.

But the biggest pressure is on the Maroons, who stare at a similar but scary situation for the third straight season — with an expected fiery vengeance from the Archers.

UP, under then prized high school mentor Goldwin Monteverde, snapped a 36-year title drought by ending Ateneo’s three-peat reign in Season 84 on JD Cagulangan’s iconic game-winning trey.

The Maroons went on to settle for second place against Ateneo and La Salle in Seasons 85 and 86, respectively, despite winning Game 1 — making it a perfect chance to dodge history and make its own for Diliman at last.

“We never dwell on the past so right now, as I said, part of the process of winning a championship is winning Game 1,” said Monteverde, banking on an array of heroes led by Game 1 star Quentin Millora-Brown.

“We got Game 1 now so we’re gonna do our best in Game 2. Lahat ng makakaya namin to get it, gagawin namin. Whatever comes our way, we’re gonna face the challenge there.”

La Salle, indeed, is very much capable of giving that challenge. The Taft-based squad is familiar to the adversity after losing by 30 points in Game 1 last season, only to win the next two games to stun UP and hoist its first title in eight years.

And the Archers are ready to do it one more time.

“We just need to get back in Game 2. There’s a reason why this is a series. You don't win a championship by winning one game, you need two games. So we still have a chance as we’ve been in this situation before,” he vowed.

“We just have to keep on being positive and try to learn from this experience. Again thats’s a tough team we played, we just have to slug it out in the end.”

To do that though, the Archers would need a massive rebound from presumptive Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao, who bled for a single point without a field goal in the second half of Game 1, where the Maroons ran away unopposed.

Wednesday's games at Mall of Asia Arena

10 a.m.: UE vs UST (JHS Finals Game 1)

1 p.m.: UST vs NU (Women Finals Game 2)

5:30 p.m.: UP vs DLSU (Men Finals Game 2)