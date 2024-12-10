Villa, Velos wrest 'double' championships in PPS Varac netfest

Queen Villa (left) and Juvels Velos (right) pose with Varac coach Alain Rey Lao after their outstanding performance at the Cebu City Juniors Tennis Championships.

MANILA, Philippines — Queen Villa lived up to her billing while unranked Juvels Velos upended his seeded rivals as they emerged as the stars in the Varac Cebu City National Juniors Tennis Championships at the Villa Aurora Raquet Club in Cebu City over the weekend.

The top-seeded Villa demonstrated her dominance in the girls’ categories, overcoming Danica Diamante, 6-4, 6-4, in the semifinals then decisively defeating Molly Tan, 6-2, 6-0, for the girls’ 16-and-under crown. The rising star from La Carlota City, Negros then clobbered Davanee Velasco, 6-0, 6-2, to reign in the premier 18-and-U division of the Group 2 event presented by Dunlop.

Velos, on the other hand, bucked the odds, stunning No. 1 Aaron Tabura, 6-1, 6-4, in the quarterfinals, blasted past Chris Villarin, 6-1, 6-2, in the semis, then drubbed second seed Matthew Morris, 6-1, 6-2, to clinch the boys’ 16-and-U trophy.

The Danao City talent then shocked top seed Carl Miasco, 6-4, 6-2, in the semis, and mastered No. 2 and doubles partner RB John Lataza, 6-4, 6-2, in the 18-and-U finals to share the MVP honors with Villa in the five-day tournament which served as part of the country’s longest talent-search initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Other winners in the event, sanctioned by Philta and supported by Universal Ranking Tennis and ICON Golf & Sports, were Bogo City’s Enzo Niere and Claudwin Toñacao, Morris from Dumaguete City, and Diamante and Thea Castro, both from Tuburan, Cebu.

Niere thwarted Nino Lambating, 5-4(2), 4-2, in the boys’ 10-and-U unisex class, Toñacao smothered James Estrella, 6-1, 6-0, for the boys’ 12-and-U crown, Morris foiled Jhunreal Espinosa, 6-2, 6-4, in the boys’ 14-and-U finals, Diamante routed Michaella Esmero, 6-0, 6-1, to claim the girls’ 12-and-U title, and Castro downed Tan, 6-2, 6-2, in the girls’ 14-U championship.

Niere later teamed up with Dale Diamante to defeat Marius Go and Nino Lambating, 8-3, in the boys’ 10-and-U doubles, Morris and Espinosa trounced Gil Niere and Villarin, 8-2, and Danica Diamante and Tan overpowered Nadine Diamante and Esmero, 8-2, in the 14-and-U doubles.

Velos and Lataza, on the other hand, stamped their class turned back John Jumamoy and Gio Manito, 8-4, and Villa and Castro trounced Samantha Ortega and Velasco, 8-2, in the 18-and-U doubles.