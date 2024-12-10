Lim repeats over Olivarez to clinch 3rd PCA crown

MANILA, Philippines — Top seed Alberto “AJ” Lim Jr. reasserted his mastery over Davis Cup teammate Eric Olivarez, 6-3, 6-1, 6-1, and annexed his third Philippine Columbian Association (PCA) Open title on Sunday, December 8, at the PCA courts in Plaza Dilao, Manila.

So overpowering was Lim he hardly encountered difficulty in retaining his title over the same rival he beat several times, including a 6-2, 6-2 win in the finals of the Asmara Open held recently in Cebu City.

As if his title win was not enough to reconfirm his status as the country’s No. 1 player, Lim joined forces with Angeline Alcala to reign in the mixed doubles, beating Noel Damian and Alexa Milliam, 6-2, 6-3.

Backed by Cebuana Lhuillier Sports through Jean Henri Lhuillier, Lim was a joy to watch, what with his brute strength that enabled him to fire howitzers from almost conceivable angles.

Though he needed 9 games to wrap up the opening set, Lim was on a beast mode in the second and third sets, catching Olivarez off-guard many-times over in a feat that capped another dominant season.

Apart from winning the Asmara Open, Lim, the youngest to win the PCA Open at 16, also reigned Balangay Open and Lucena Open — both Grade A events — early this year.

Lim advanced smoothly to the finals as he smothered Australian Nathan Boniel, 6-0, 6-1,in the semis and Alexis Acabo, 6-0, 6-1 in the quarters,

The PCA Open was Lim’s ninth title on local soil since a two-year break.

The promotion marked a successful return for the Philippines in the Davis Cup following a four-year absence which explained why the Philippine team had to go through a series of promotions to make it back to the World Group II where it last saw action back in 2020.