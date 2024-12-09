^

PLDT, Petro Gazz clash to keep lofty spots

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 9, 2024 | 5:02pm
PLDT, Petro Gazz clash to keep lofty spots
PLDT is out to bounce back from a stinging 25-12, 25-23, 25-20, 22-25 to Chery Tiggo last week.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Tuesday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Petro Gazz vs PLDT

6:30 p.m. - Chery Tiggo vs Akari

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT and Petro Gazz try to keep their place in the magic four as they collide in a marquee showdown Tuesday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

In a three-way logjam at No. 3 with 3-1 cards alongside the Chery Tiggo Crossovers and breathing down the necks of the unbeaten Cignal HD Spikers (4-0) and Creamline Cool Smashers (3-0), the High Speed Hitters and Angels clash at 4 p.m. with hopes of keeping their lofty perch.

PLDT is out to bounce back from a stinging 25-12, 25-23, 25-20, 22-25 to Chery Tiggo last week;  while Petro Gazz seeks to ride the crest of its 28-26, 29-27, 25-18 win over Akari Thursday.

The High Speed Hitters will need to provide Savi Davison some much needed help after the latter exploded for 27 hits but lacked the support that hastened their painful downfall.

The Angels, for their part, should draw strength from Brooke Van Sickle, who had a team-best 19 hits last time, and the emergence of Mylo Pablo, who had a typhoon-like 15-point effort.

Chery Tiggo likewise will try to keep up with the big guns as it tangles with Akari (2-3) at 6:30 p.m.

