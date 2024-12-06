^

Capistrano feted as 'godfather' at Siklab Youth Sports Awards

Philstar.com
December 6, 2024 | 5:56pm
Capistrano feted as 'godfather' at Siklab Youth Sports Awards
Patafa chief Terry Capistrano with EJ Obiena.

MANILA, Philippines — Athletics chief Agapito “Terry’’ Capistrano has been a quiet benefactor of hundreds of young athletes over the past two decades, genuinely worthy of being honored as Godfather of the Year of the Nickel Asia Corporation Siklab Youth Sports Awards on Thursday night.

The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association president and esteemed La Salle alumnus and sports patron received the prestigious award during the gala held at the Market! Market! in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, where the nation’s finest youth and junior athletes were likewise recognized.

“It’s truly an honor to be recognized as the godfather of our young athletes. They deserve all the support that they could get for them to flourish and excel in their respective sports,’’ said Capistrano, whose guidance and support brought the defending champion La Salle Green Archers several championships in the UAAP.

A former athlete himself as a mainstay of the La Salle track and field team, Capistrano knows the challenges that young athletes face without sustained proper backing to ensure success, especially in the national team of centerpiece athletics.

Capistrano was joined by special awardees Nesthy Petecio, who was named Sports Idol of the Year, Quezon City Rep. Arjo Atayde as Trailblazer of the Year, and Sen. Bong Go as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for his steadfast efforts in funding the national sports program.

Sharing the limelight were world junior champions Tachiana Mangin of taekwondo, weightlifters Angeline Colonia and Lovely Inan, who headlined the Young Heroes Awardees, together with 2024 US Junior Girls champion Rianne Mikhaela Malixi of golf and wushu’s Alexander Gabriel Delos Reyes.

Asian junior gymnastics gold medalist Karl Eldrew Yulo and table tennis youth champion Kheith Rhynne Cruz were also recognized in the awards ceremony backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, MVP Sports Foundation, Ayala Malls and powered by Smart.

Muay thai world-beaters Janbrix Ramiscal and Lyre Anie Ngina, chess Olympiad gold medalist Ruelle Canino led the cast in the Super Kids Award category in the event organized by the Philippine Sports Commission-Philippine Paralympic Committee-Philippine Olympic Committee (PSC-PPC-POC) Media Group.

The event supported by CEL Logistics, Go For Gold, Milo, San Miguel Corporation, Barley+Wheatgrass Entrepro, Pacquiao Coffee and PLDT likewise recognized three-time jiu-jitsu world champion Aleia Aielle Aguilar and Palarong Pambansa multiple gold medalist Albert Jose Amaro II (seven golds) of swimming.

Also leading the Rising Youth Stars list were world youth muay champion Royeth Rosa, fencers Yuna Canlas, Willa Galvez, Hagia Del Castillo and Nicol Amethyst Canlas along with golfers Francesca Nicole Gaisano Gan, Geoffrey Drew Ong Tan, swimmer Behrouz Mohammad Mojdeh and figure skater Dawn Jasmine Gothong.

A total of 30 awardees were feted in the Youth Heroes Award, including world youth champion Isabella Butler of ju-jitsu, Ana Bhianca Espenilla (athletics), John Andre Aguja (cycling), JR Pandi (badminton), Brandon Sanchez (baseball), Kieffer Alas (basketball), Marc Dylan Custodio (bowling);

Nick Anjelo Payla (boxing) and Naina Dominique Tagle (archery)Gavin Moses Bangayan Ti (obstacle course racing), Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh (swimming), Jonathan Reyes (squash), Jeniva Consigna (sambo), Joseph Godbout (modern pentathlon) and Asian age-group swimming gold medalist Jamesray Mishael Ajido.

Meanwhile, Ella Olaso (wrestling), Danielle Escolano (bowling), Xian Baguhin (boxing) Elaiza Yulo (gymnastics), Sebastien Mañalac (karate), Julia Claret Bintulan (karate), Zyche Mae Cruz Jizmundo (pencak silat), Shai Nitura (volleyball), Mariam Grace Balisme (wrestling), Paul Sondrei Capinig (wrestling), Andreas Lucho Aguilar (wrestling), Johanna Jeiel Barbero (wushu), Mark John Lazo (wushu), Carlstein Jade Dulay (sailing), Josa Gonzales (sailing), Marvin Mandac (cycling) and Thirdy Mana-ay (cycling) completed the roster for the Super Kids accolade.

Carla Joy Cabugon (canoe-kayak), Ashley Mae Michelle Harrison (fencing), Sophia Shekainah Catantan (fencing), Eskelen Kedo (judo), Ailec Cervan (karate) received the Youth Heroes Award along with Joseph Anthony Godbout (modern pentathlon) and Jeniva Consigna (sambo).

Joining them in the same award category were Jonathan Reyes (squash), Jamesray Mishael Ajido (swimming), Heather White (swimming), Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh (swimming), Kheith Rhynne Cruz (table tennis), Albert Ian Delos Santos (weightlifting), Angeline Colonia (weightlifting), Alonso Lucas Aguilar (wrestling), Zion Daraliay (wushu) and Gavin Moses Bangayan Ti (obstacle course racing).

SIKLAB YOUTH AWARDS

TERRY CAPISTRANO
Philstar
