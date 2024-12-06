Local talents show wares in PPS Cotabato netfest

Princessa Obaniana (2nd from right) and Chad Globasa (2nd from left) pose with former UAAP players Mingoy Calingasan (left) and Tom Calingasan.

MANILA, Philippines — The Cotabato City National Juniors Tennis Championships at the Sports Plaza courts saw local talents dominate the scene, clinching six out of nine age-group titles recently.

The unranked players, demonstrating both skill and determination, made the tournament memorable in this leg of the Palawan Pawnshop nationwide talent-search with Princess Obaniana emerging as the standout, defeating the tournament’s top two seeds in the girls' 14-and-under category.

Obaniana outclassed second-seed Dominique Calingasan with a 6-1, 6-4 victory in the semifinals, then delivered a masterful 6-0, 6-2 win over Isabel Calingasan.

Although Obaniana also competed in the 16-and-U category, she eventually fell to top-seed Dhea Cua in the semis. Cua, another Cotabato native, breezed past her opponents, including a flawless 6-0, 6-0 triumph against Claire Daga-as in the finals.

Sanschena Francisco from Sultan Kudarat made her mark in the girls' 18-and-U division, defeating her doubles partner Mikyla Mori of Cotabato City, 6-2, 6-1.

Meanwhile, Kathryina Makabangkit from Pikit edged out Maria Lucia Calingasan in a close 7-5, 6-4 match to claim the girls' 12-and-U title.

In the boys' competition, Globasa stole the spotlight in the 16-and-U category. After upsetting top-seed Anthony Cosca, he swept past Tom Songcayauon and later beat fellow unranked competitor Aljaven Lumambas, 6-2, 6-3, for the title.

The boys' 18-and-U finals saw Job Albretch cruise past Nor Ali Manangking, 6-1, 6-0, while Julius Otoc, the fourth seed, delivered a stellar performance, overcoming second-seed Lumambas to capture the 14-and-U crown with a 6-3, 6-0 victory.

Aj Rabino of Gen. Santos City also had a strong showing, defeating Rafael Pascua, 6-1, 6-2, in the boys' 12-and-U event, whie in the 10-and-U unisex, Arissa Macapendeg of Davao City claimed victory after KC Rabino retired following an intense match, 1-4, 5-4 (5).

With no player securing double titles in singles, the tournament, sanctioned by Philta and supported by Universal Tennis Ranking and Icon Golf & Sports, showcased a highly competitive and balanced field, underscoring the depth of talent emerging from this national circuit.

In doubles, Cua and Djoana Nataño dominated Sanschena and Mori in the girls’ 18-and-U finals with an 8-3 win. Albretch and Arpha Sarip III won the boys' doubles in commanding fashion, 8-1, over Songcayauon and Akeem Ardedon.

Obaniana and Makabangkit also teamed up to defeat Teresinha and Lucia Calingasan, 8-2, while Cristiano Calingasan and Cosca fended off Jericho Deticio and Thomas Calingasan, 8-4, in the 14-and-U category.

Maximus Calingasan and Macapended claimed the 10-and-U unisex doubles title with an 8-3 victory over KC Rabino and Tishanna Obaniana.