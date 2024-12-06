Local talents show wares in PPS Cotabato netfest
MANILA, Philippines — The Cotabato City National Juniors Tennis Championships at the Sports Plaza courts saw local talents dominate the scene, clinching six out of nine age-group titles recently.
The unranked players, demonstrating both skill and determination, made the tournament memorable in this leg of the Palawan Pawnshop nationwide talent-search with Princess Obaniana emerging as the standout, defeating the tournament’s top two seeds in the girls' 14-and-under category.
Obaniana outclassed second-seed Dominique Calingasan with a 6-1, 6-4 victory in the semifinals, then delivered a masterful 6-0, 6-2 win over Isabel Calingasan.
Although Obaniana also competed in the 16-and-U category, she eventually fell to top-seed Dhea Cua in the semis. Cua, another Cotabato native, breezed past her opponents, including a flawless 6-0, 6-0 triumph against Claire Daga-as in the finals.
Sanschena Francisco from Sultan Kudarat made her mark in the girls' 18-and-U division, defeating her doubles partner Mikyla Mori of Cotabato City, 6-2, 6-1.
Meanwhile, Kathryina Makabangkit from Pikit edged out Maria Lucia Calingasan in a close 7-5, 6-4 match to claim the girls' 12-and-U title.
In the boys' competition, Globasa stole the spotlight in the 16-and-U category. After upsetting top-seed Anthony Cosca, he swept past Tom Songcayauon and later beat fellow unranked competitor Aljaven Lumambas, 6-2, 6-3, for the title.
The boys' 18-and-U finals saw Job Albretch cruise past Nor Ali Manangking, 6-1, 6-0, while Julius Otoc, the fourth seed, delivered a stellar performance, overcoming second-seed Lumambas to capture the 14-and-U crown with a 6-3, 6-0 victory.
Aj Rabino of Gen. Santos City also had a strong showing, defeating Rafael Pascua, 6-1, 6-2, in the boys' 12-and-U event, whie in the 10-and-U unisex, Arissa Macapendeg of Davao City claimed victory after KC Rabino retired following an intense match, 1-4, 5-4 (5).
With no player securing double titles in singles, the tournament, sanctioned by Philta and supported by Universal Tennis Ranking and Icon Golf & Sports, showcased a highly competitive and balanced field, underscoring the depth of talent emerging from this national circuit.
In doubles, Cua and Djoana Nataño dominated Sanschena and Mori in the girls’ 18-and-U finals with an 8-3 win. Albretch and Arpha Sarip III won the boys' doubles in commanding fashion, 8-1, over Songcayauon and Akeem Ardedon.
Obaniana and Makabangkit also teamed up to defeat Teresinha and Lucia Calingasan, 8-2, while Cristiano Calingasan and Cosca fended off Jericho Deticio and Thomas Calingasan, 8-4, in the 14-and-U category.
Maximus Calingasan and Macapended claimed the 10-and-U unisex doubles title with an 8-3 victory over KC Rabino and Tishanna Obaniana.
- Latest
- Trending