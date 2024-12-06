^

Sports

Quiban, Tabuena stumble late, miss cut in Saudi International

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
December 6, 2024 | 10:19am
Quiban, Tabuena stumble late, miss cut in Saudi International
Miguel Tabuena (left) and Justin Quiban.
File / AFP photos

MANILA, Philippines — Disaster struck for Justin Quiban and Miguel Tabuena in the closing event of the Asian Tour and International Series as they stumbled in challenging conditions during their final nine holes in the PIF Saudi International on Thursday, missing the cut.

Logan McAllister of the US dazzled with a tournament-best 63, joining Cameron Smith (64), Joaquin Niemann (66), and International Series Doha champion Peter Uihlein (65) in a four-way tie for the lead at 11-under 131.

Tyrrell Hatton also surged with a 63, placing himself in a strong position alongside Steve Lewton (65), Jason Kokrak (66), and Travis Smyth (66), all tied for fifth, setting the stage for an intense final 36 holes of the $5-million championship.

Both Quiban and Tabuena appeared poised to make the last two rounds, starting with decent opening rounds of 69 at the Riyadh Golf Club, leaving them in a tie for 47th on Wednesday. However, their fortunes changed on the closing front nine.

Quiban got off to a promising start, carding birdies on two of his first seven holes. However, his momentum faltered with a bogey on the 17th, followed by two more dropped shots in the first seven holes of the front nine, which significantly derailed his bid.

The real setback came on the 175-yard par-3 eighth hole, where he struggled to a disastrous 9. This major mishap contributed to a disappointing eight-over 79, dropping him to 117th place with a total score of 148.

Tabuena’s start was even more promising, carding three-under through six holes. But back-to-back bogeys at 17 and a string of errors on the front nine saw him finish with a 73, totaling even-par 142 for joint 89th.

Poor putting also plagued the ICTSI-backed campaigner, with three costly three-putts in his final stretch, sealing his exit from the competition.

GOLF

JUSTIN QUIBAN

MIGUEL TABUENA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sumo to visit London for first overseas event in 20 years

Sumo to visit London for first overseas event in 20 years

22 hours ago
Sumo will stage a tournament outside Japan for the first time in 20 years when the sport's top wrestlers lock horns at London's...
Sports
fbtw
Altas Booters back in NCAA

Altas Booters back in NCAA

2 days ago
Perpetual Help is returning to NCAA football under the guidance of coach Adrian Bequillo, currently AFC-B licensed with international...
Sports
fbtw

Good and bad news

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
It’s been a struggle for Terrafirma to book a win in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup and the road gets even harder for the Dyip with undefeated Meralco the next obstacle at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium today....
Sports
fbtw
Heat deal Lakers 41-point blowout

Heat deal Lakers 41-point blowout

10 hours ago
Miami guard Tyler Herro starred as the Heat humbled LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 134-93 on Wednesday, leaving the...
Sports
fbtw

Bolts, Dyip test new imports

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Meralco sets out to continue its charge while Terrafirma tries to change its fortunes in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup with new reinforcements in tow.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ateneo shooters right on target

Ateneo shooters right on target

10 hours ago
Young marksmen from Ateneo pulled off a shocker in the 46th Southeast Asian Shooting Association Championships, upstaging...
Sports
fbtw

Rich bundles for SSL teams

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
National U wasn’t the lone winner in the third Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-Season Championship.
Sports
fbtw
Luisita, Southwoods share spotlight

Luisita, Southwoods share spotlight

10 hours ago
Unexpected heavy rains interrupted play twice but not enough to derail Luisita and Manila Southwoods Team 2 from claiming...
Sports
fbtw

Tigresses vs Lady Bulldogs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Like La Salle and UP in the men’s side, reigning champion Santo Tomas likewise arranged a finale date with former titlist and unbeaten National U in the women’s basketball finale after a 71-59 knockout...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with