^

Sports

Chery hands PLDT first loss

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
December 4, 2024 | 12:00am
Chery hands PLDT first loss
The Crossovers checked Davison, who erupted for a match-high 27 points, when it mattered to snatch their third win in four outings while sending the High Speed Hitters screeching to their first defeat after three wins in row.
PVL image

MANILA, Philippines — Chery Tiggo found a way to slow down Savi Davison as it dumped PLDT, 25-12, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22, yesterday to get into the thick of things in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Crossovers checked Davison, who erupted for a match-high 27 points, when it mattered to snatch their third win in four outings while sending the High Speed Hitters screeching to their first defeat after three wins in row.

Ces Robles was at the forefront of Chery Tiggo’s attack as she fired 17 points while drawing key support from Ara Galang, Shaya Adorador and Pongay Gaston, who scattered 13, 11 and 10 hits, respectively.

Libero Jen Nierva, for her part, presided over Chery Tiggo’s rock solid floor defense with match-best 17 digs and 16 excellent receptions.

Nierva later said it was all about preparation.

“I started my day watching PLDT. I have six pages kung paano sila lalaruin and I think that’s something that really worked,” said Nierva, an Alas Pilipinas stalwart.

PREMIER VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Team Pacquiao falls short vs Team Fade in Dubai hoops exhibition

Team Pacquiao falls short vs Team Fade in Dubai hoops exhibition

8 hours ago
Team Pacquiao yielded to Team Fade, 93-99, on Monday night (early Tuesday in Manila) in a well-attended exhibition game at...
Sports
fbtw

Giant Lanterns draw first blood

1 day ago
The Pampanga Giant Lanterns asserted their might and breezed to an 88-71 victory over the Quezon Huskers in Game 1 of their MPBL Sixth Season National Finals at the Al Nasr Club’s Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga eyes 2-0 lead over Quezon in MPBL Finals

Pampanga eyes 2-0 lead over Quezon in MPBL Finals

7 hours ago
The Pampanga Giant Lanterns seek a repeat over the Quezon Huskers in Game 2 of the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League)...
Sports
fbtw
Tigresses, Lady Falcons figure in KO game for UAAP finals berth

Tigresses, Lady Falcons figure in KO game for UAAP finals berth

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
Reigning champion University of Santo Tomas seeks to arrange a finals rematch with unbeaten National University when it collides...
Sports
fbtw
UST's Manaytay eyes MPBL stint first before trying to luck in PBA

UST's Manaytay eyes MPBL stint first before trying to luck in PBA

6 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas outgoing forward Christian Manaytay is aiming to go pro after the Growling Tigers’ Final Four...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
IBF heavyweight champion Dubois to face Parker in Saudi Arabia

IBF heavyweight champion Dubois to face Parker in Saudi Arabia

6 hours ago
British heavyweight Daniel Dubois will defend his IBF world title against Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia on February 22.
Sports
fbtw
Siklab Youth Awards: Arjo Atayde to be feted as 'Trailblazer of the Year'

Siklab Youth Awards: Arjo Atayde to be feted as 'Trailblazer of the Year'

10 hours ago
For putting a premium on grassroots sports development, Quezon City 1st District Rep. Arjo Atayde will be honored with the...
Sports
fbtw
Madis, Aludo advance in Philta International Juniors tennis tilt

Madis, Aludo advance in Philta International Juniors tennis tilt

10 hours ago
Filipinos Tennielle Madis and Stefi Marithe Aludo downed separate rivals to reach the second round of the Coca-Cola Philta...
Sports
fbtw
Morris, Diamante scoop up titles, MVP plums in PPS Lapu-Lapu netfest

Morris, Diamante scoop up titles, MVP plums in PPS Lapu-Lapu netfest

11 hours ago
Matthew Morris and Danica Diamante showcased exceptional form at the Lapu-Lapu City National Junior Championships, clinching...
Sports
fbtw
Jorelle Singh looks for Solar Spikers to take advantage of PVL match in Cebu

Jorelle Singh looks for Solar Spikers to take advantage of PVL match in Cebu

By Rick Olivares | 11 hours ago
Jorelle Singh has been playing volleyball for more than 20 years. The year 2025 will mark her seventh year playing pro volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with