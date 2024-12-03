Crossovers stymie Davison, High Speed Hitters

Chery Tiggo snatched its third win in four outings.

MANILA, Philippines — Chery Tiggo found a way to slow down a Savi Davison rampage as it dumped PLDT, 25-12, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22, on Tuesday to get into the thick of things in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Crossovers checked Davison, who erupted for a match-high 27 points, when it mattered to snatch their third win in four outings while sending the High Speed Hitters screeching to their first defeat after three wins in row.

Ces Robles was at the forefront of Chery Tiggo’s attack as she fired 17 points while drawing key support from Ara Galang, Shaya Adorador and Pongay Gaston, who scattered 13, 11 and 10 hits, respectively.

Libero Jen Nierva, for her part, presided over Chery Tiggo’s rock solid floor defense with match-best 17 digs and 16 excellent receptions.

Nierva later said it was all about preparation.

“I started my day watching PLDT. I have six pages kung paano sila lalaruin and I think that’s something that really worked,” said Nierva, an Alas Pilipinas stalwart. “If you can read the opponent, mas madali gumalaw.”

It was a painful defeat for a PLDT team hoping to stay unscathed.

But a slow start undid the High Speed Hitters, who also committed 33 errors that proved costly.