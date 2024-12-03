^

Sports

Crossovers stymie Davison, High Speed Hitters

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 3, 2024 | 6:56pm
Crossovers stymie Davison, High Speed Hitters
Chery Tiggo snatched its third win in four outings.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Thursday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4 p.m. - Farm Fresh vs ZUS Coffee

6:30 p.m. - Petro Gazz vs Akari

MANILA, Philippines — Chery Tiggo found a way to slow down a Savi Davison rampage as it dumped PLDT, 25-12, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22, on Tuesday to get into the thick of things in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Crossovers checked Davison, who erupted for a match-high 27 points, when it mattered to snatch their third win in four outings while sending the High Speed Hitters screeching to their first defeat after three wins in row.

Ces Robles was at the forefront of Chery Tiggo’s attack as she fired 17 points while drawing key support from Ara Galang, Shaya Adorador and Pongay Gaston, who scattered 13, 11 and 10 hits, respectively.

Libero Jen Nierva, for her part, presided over Chery Tiggo’s rock solid floor defense with match-best 17 digs and 16 excellent receptions.

Nierva later said it was all about preparation.

“I started my day watching PLDT. I have six pages kung paano sila lalaruin and I think that’s something that really worked,” said Nierva, an Alas Pilipinas stalwart. “If you can read the opponent, mas madali gumalaw.”

It was a painful defeat for a PLDT team hoping to stay unscathed.

But a slow start undid the High Speed Hitters, who also committed 33 errors that proved costly.

CHERY TIGGO

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Giant Lanterns draw first blood

20 hours ago
The Pampanga Giant Lanterns asserted their might and breezed to an 88-71 victory over the Quezon Huskers in Game 1 of their MPBL Sixth Season National Finals at the Al Nasr Club’s Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall...
Sports
fbtw
NBA Cup: Hawks in, Lakers out

NBA Cup: Hawks in, Lakers out

2 days ago
De’Andre Hunter scored 23 points off the bench as the Atlanta Hawks beat league-leading Cleveland again on to advance...
Sports
fbtw
Capital1 too hot for Nxled

Capital1 too hot for Nxled

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Capital1 Solar needed a massive second-set fightback to snare a 21-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18 victory over Nxled yesterday for...
Sports
fbtw
Stampede kills at least 56 at Guinea football match

Stampede kills at least 56 at Guinea football match

9 hours ago
A stampede at a football match dedicated to Guinea's junta chief killed at least 56 people, the government said Monday (Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
Road Warriors redeem selves from huge loss

Road Warriors redeem selves from huge loss

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Robert Bolick and NLEX went on full bounce-back mode on the road to quickly atone for their opening-game meltdown.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Team Pacquiao falls short vs Team Fade in Dubai hoops exhibition

Team Pacquiao falls short vs Team Fade in Dubai hoops exhibition

3 hours ago
Team Pacquiao yielded to Team Fade, 93-99, on Monday night (early Tuesday in Manila) in a well-attended exhibition game at...
Sports
fbtw
Siklab Youth Awards: Arjo Atayde to be feted as 'Trailblazer of the Year'

Siklab Youth Awards: Arjo Atayde to be feted as 'Trailblazer of the Year'

5 hours ago
For putting a premium on grassroots sports development, Quezon City 1st District Rep. Arjo Atayde will be honored with the...
Sports
fbtw
Madis, Aludo advance in Philta International Juniors tennis tilt

Madis, Aludo advance in Philta International Juniors tennis tilt

6 hours ago
Filipinos Tennielle Madis and Stefi Marithe Aludo downed separate rivals to reach the second round of the Coca-Cola Philta...
Sports
fbtw
Morris, Diamante scoop up titles, MVP plums in PPS Lapu-Lapu netfest

Morris, Diamante scoop up titles, MVP plums in PPS Lapu-Lapu netfest

6 hours ago
Matthew Morris and Danica Diamante showcased exceptional form at the Lapu-Lapu City National Junior Championships, clinching...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with