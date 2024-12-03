^

Morris, Diamante scoop up titles, MVP plums in PPS Lapu-Lapu netfest

Philstar.com
December 3, 2024 | 1:43pm
Matthew Morris (left) and Danica Diamante (right) pose with Lapu-Lapu Tennis Club president Fiscal Ruso Zaragoza after scoring impressive back-to-back championship wins.

MANILA, Philippines — Matthew Morris and Danica Diamante showcased exceptional form at the Lapu-Lapu City National Junior Championships, clinching two titles each and earning Most Valuable Player honors in Cebu last Sunday.

Ranked fourth, Morris displayed grit as he stunned second seed Gil Niere, 6-2, 6-0 in the 14-and-under semifinals before overpowering Claudwin Toñacao 6-2, 6-2, to claim the boys’ crown. The Dumaguete City native then dominated his top-seeded 16-and-U category, dropping just four games across four matches, capping his title romp with a 6-3, 6-0 victory against Anthony Espinosa.

Meanwhile, Tuburan’s Diamante defeated two top seeds en route to her dual titles in the girls’ category. She triumphed over Amanda Barrido, 6-4, 6-2, in the 12-and-U finals, and later outplayed Molly Tan, 6-2, 6-4, to win the 14-and-U championship.

Homegrown talent Chad Cuizon thrilled local fans, pulling off a stunning upset against top seed RB John Lataza, 6-4, 6-2, to win the boys’ 18-and-U crown in the five-day, Group 2 tournament hosted by Rep. Cindi Chan and Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan in their continuing effort to develop tennis in the region.

Molly Tan from Leyte, after defeating No. 1 seed Davanee Velasco in the semis, cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Angel Tojeno in the final of the centerpiece 18-and-U division of the event, which served as part of the national PPS-PEPP circuit led by Palawan Pawnshop’s Bobby Castro.

In other results, Enzo Niere from Bogo City clinched the 10-and-U unisex title, defeating Niño Lambating 4-0, 4-2; Claudwin Toñacao, also from Bogo City, rebounded in the boys' 12-and-U final, repulsing James Estrella, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; while Amanda Barrido from Antipolo City captured the girls' 16-and-U crown with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Tojeno.

In doubles, Dale Diamante and Enzo Niere prevailed, 8-3, over Marius Go and Nino Lambating in the 10-and-U unisex final; Morris and Espinosa, and Danica Diamante and Tan captured the 14-and-U doubles titles over Gil Niere and Chris Villarin, 8-2, and over Barrido and Caitlyn Cuizon, 8-5.

Chad Cuizon and Lataza, and Tojeno and Joannamarie Vasquez secured 18-and-U titles via similar scorelines of 8-5 over Matthew Lambating and Cyril Paster, and Lisbeth and Caitlyn Cuizon, respectively, in the tournament sanctioned by Philta and supported by Universal Tennis Ranking and ICON Golf & Sports.

TENNIS
Philstar
