Escamis takes over as Cardinals close in on historic NCAA crown

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 1, 2024 | 6:30pm
Mapua's Clint Escamis (0) shoots over the defense of the Benilde Blazers in the NCAA Season 100 Finals Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.
MANILA, Philippines -- Clint Escamis delivered an MVP effort as Mapua overpowered College of St. Benilde, 84-73, Sunday to move on the verge of claiming its first NCAA senior basketball championship in more than three decades in Season 100 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Riding the crest of his career 33-point performance in an 84-73 victory over the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates last November 23 at the Cuneta Astrodome, Escamis sizzled for 30 points on this one in carrying the Cardinals to a 1-0 lead and a win closer to claiming their first crown since last going all the way 33 years ago.

But unlike a season ago, there was no euphoria in Mapua’s Game 1 triumph knowing the job is unfinished.

Instead, the Cardinals’ celebration was muted as they -- at least most of them -- went straight to the locker room in preparation of a bigger, harder battle ahead in Game 2 set Saturday at the same venue.

And, of course, the memory of last year’s heartbreaking experience still lingers with Escamis and his lot after also going 1-0 in the finals where they over celebrated before ending up losing the next two and eventually the championship that they longed for to San Beda.

“You don’t win a championship in Game 1, so the job is not yet finished,” said a somber Escamis.

“Ayaw namin ma-jinx,” said Escamis’ teammate JC Recto, who chipped in 15 points.

CSB just completely and flatly failed in stopping, even slowing down, the red-hot Escamis.

Worse, the Blazers just couldn’t find their offensive flow that helped them book a return trip to the finals.

They did find Allen Liwag doing most of the work with 18 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks and two steals, but outside him, there was really none.

CSB, eyeing its second crown since a breakthrough crown 24 years ago, will have a chance to rectify all its mistakes and go all out for that Game 2 win and force a decider slated December 14 at the Big Dome.

If not, it will be Mapua doing the celebration. 

 

The scores:

Mapua 84 – Escamis 30, Recto 15, Hubilla 9, Mangubat 8, Jabonete 8, Cuenco 4, Concepcion 4, Bancale 3, Igliane 3, Ryan 0, Abdulla 0.

CSB 73 – Liwag 18, Cometa 13, Ancheta 10, Sangco 9, Sanchez 9, Ynot 7, Oli 3, Torres 2, Eusebio 2, Morales 0.

Quarterscores: 26-20; 42-37; 57-48; 84-73.

