Lady Falcons soar past Blue Eagles in OT, advances in UAAP stepladder semis

MANILA, Philippines -- The Adamson Lady Falcons are advancing in the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball tournament stepladder semifinals after outlasting the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 59-53, in overtime Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Adamson will be facing the defending champions University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses next. The winner of their clash will face the National University Lady Bulldogs, who swept the eliminations.

Elaine Etang spearheaded the Falcons with 22 points, eight rebounds, three steals and an assist on 9-of-25 shooting. Victoria Adeshina chipped in 16 markers and seven boards.

With Ateneo leading by two, 49-47, with the time winding down in regulation, Adamson had the chance to either tie the game or win it.

The Falcons chose the latter on the other end, with Kim Limbago attempting a shot from way beyond the arc. It missed, but Cheska Apag grabbed the board and hit a baseline jumper to tie the game with 5.5 seconds remaining.

On the other end, presumptive back-to-back Most Valuable Player Kacey dela Rosa received the inbound pass and hoisted up a shot for the win, but missed, as the game went into overtime.

In the extra five minutes, Adamson started with a 5-0 run thanks to a triple by Elaine Etang and a finish off a steal by Adeshina.

Dela Rosa and Adeshina then traded baskets, keeping Ateneo in it, 53-56, with 38.7 seconds to go.

In the next possession, Limbago missed a triple, but Adamson grabbed the board. Apag split his free throws to ice the game.

Adamson led by eight points, 42-34, at the start of the fourth quarter after a jumper by Adeshina.

Ateneo then unleashed a 9-0 run capped by an and-one play by dela Rosa to go up by one, 43-42.

An Adeshina and-one gave the San Marcelino-based squad the lead anew, 45-43, before dela Rosa tied it up again with 2:18 remaining.

Apag pushed the Falcons ahead once again, 47-45, but a Junize Calago triple and a split from the line gave them a 49-47 lead, which set the stage for Apag’s equalizer.

The diminutive Apag had 10 points and 10 rebounds to go with an assist.

Dela Rosa continued her double-double streak with 19 points, 24 rebounds, five blocks and an assist, but she shot 7-of-19 from the field. Calago had 14 markers and six boards, but committed nine turnovers.

The two squads had a horrendous outing offensively, with Adamson shooting just 24-of-99 and Ateneo making only 15 of their 59 attempts.

Adamson, though, recorded 18 steals and forced the Blue Eagles to commit 34 turnovers.

The next semifinal game will be on Wednesday.