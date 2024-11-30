Tabuena slips in tough conditions; Uihlein hangs tough

This handout photo taken and released by the Asian Tour on August 31, 2024 shows Miguel Tabuena of Philippines playing a shot during the third round of the Mandiri Indonesia Open golf tournament at the Damai Indah Golf - PIK Course in Jakarta.

MANILA, Philippines -- Miguel Tabuena endured a challenging third round at the International Series Qatar, carding a 73 to drop into a tie for seventh at the Doha Golf Club on Friday, now six strokes behind Peter Uihlein.

After posting impressive back-to-back 68s that placed him just four shots off the lead, the Filipino ace was poised for another strong showing.

Tabuena started well, birdying the par-5 first hole, but faltered in blustery conditions, bogeying three of the next four holes. Though he managed to check his skid with a birdie on the ninth, a three-putt mishap on the 13th halted his momentum.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker, however, finished on a positive note, birdying the par-5 18th for a 37-36 card and a three-round total of seven-under 209.

He now shares seventh place with Ian Snyman (74) and former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel (73), among others. They trail American leader Uihlein, who carded a 71 for a 203 aggregate. Zach Bauchou is one stroke behind after a 70, setting up a thrilling final-round showdown.

Gaganjeet Bhullar and Stefano Mazzoli are tied for fourth at 207, but with the wind wreaking havoc, no lead feels secure.

Tabuena struggled with accuracy off the tee, hitting only five fairways. His approach play also faltered, missing six greens in regulation and needing 32 putts.

Despite the challenges, the final round remains wide open, with aggressive play likely to decide the outcome.