Hong Kong Eastern disconnects Converge to go 2-0

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 29, 2024 | 10:02pm
Eastern's Cameron Clark (21) attempts a shot over Converge's Cheick Diallo (31) during their game Friday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — Hong Kong Eastern remained unscathed in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after keeping the Converge FiberXers at bay, 117-106, Friday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Eastern’s Cameron Clark and Converge’s Cheick Diallo had a duel for the ages on Friday, but the ballgame ultimately went the former’s way.

Clark finished with 39 points, 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks on 15-of-24 shooting to lead Hong Kong. Hayden Blankley added 21 markers and 10 boards for the guest team, while Glen Yang chipped in 19.

Converge was trailing for the most part of the second half after Hong Kong turned a 58-59 deficit to a 71-64 lead in the third quarter after a Yang jumper.

The lead grew to as much as 12 points, 97-85, after a Kobey Lam triple at the 9:38 mark of the fourth.

The FiberXers, led by Diallo, stormed back with a 13-4 run to cut the lead to three, 98-101, with 4:31.

Clark and Yang, though, teamed up and hit timely shots to regain a nine point lead, 111-102, with 2:13 remaining.

Back-to-back layups by Jordan Heading and Schonny Winston helped Converge inch closer, 106-111, and Alec Stockton forced a turnover on the other end.

However, he missed a triple that would have made it a two-point lead, before Clark’s free throws with 54.5 seconds left made it 113-106.

A layup by Lam off the Blankley steal iced the game, 115-106, with 42 seconds remaining.

Steven Guinchard finished with 14 markers, while Lam had 11 for Eastern.

Diallo powered Converge with a game-high 43 points and nine rebounds on an ultra-efficient 18-of-22 clip.

Stockton backstopped with 18 points, eight assists and six rebounds, while Heading, Winson and Arana had 13, 12 and 10, respectively.

The 1-1 FiberXers will have a quick turnaround as they face the Magnolia Hotshots on Sunday, while the 2-0 Hong Kong squad will take on the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters on Wednesday.

