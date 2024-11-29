Siklab Awards: Petecio seen as â€˜perfect role modelâ€™ for youth

^

Siklab Awards: Petecio seen as ‘perfect role model’ for youth

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 29, 2024 | 3:38pm
Siklab Awards: Petecio seen as 'perfect role model' for youth
Philippines' Nesthy Petecio celebrates her victory over France's Amina Zidani at the end of their women's 57kg preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte on August 2, 2024.
MOHD RASFAN / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Two-time Olympic medalist Nesthy Petecio’s inspiring run in the Paris Olympics will be lauded in this year’s Nickel Asia Corporation Siklab Youth Sports Awards, the body said. 

Petecio, who won a silver medal in Tokyo and a bronze medal in Paris this year, will be named this year’s Sports Idol, being a “perfect role model” for the 80 youth and junior athletes who will receive awards next Thursday at the Market! Market! activity center in Taguig.

Among those who will be honored in the ceremony organized by the Philippine Sports Commission-Philippine Paralympic Committee-Philippine Olympic Committee Media Group are Young Heroes awardees junior champions taekwondo jin Tachiana Mangin, weightlifters Angeline Colonia and Lovely Inan, as well as golfer Rianne Malixi, wushu artist Alexander Gabriel delos Reyes, junior gymnastics gold medalist Karl Eldrew Yulo and table tennis youth champion Kheith Rhynne Cruz. 

Muay thai world champions Janbrix Ramisca and Lyre Anie Ngina, as well as chess Olympiad gold medalist Ruelle Canino, will be honored with the Super Kids Award, as well as wrestlers Ella Olaso, Andreas Aguilar and Paul Sondrei Capinig; bowler Danielle Escolano; boxer Xian Baguhin; gymnast Elaiza Yulo; karatekas Sebastien Manalac and Julia Claret Binutlan; pencak silat’s Zyche Jizmundo; volleyball player Shai Nitura; wushu artists Johanna Barbero and Mark John Lazo; sailers Carlstein Dulay and Josa Gonzales; and cyclists Marvin Mandac and Thirdy Mana-ay. 

The Rising Youth Stars Award will be given to three-time jiu-jitsu world champion Aleia Aielle aguilar and Palarong Pambansa multiple gold medalists swimmer Albert Jose Amaro II — who won seven golds — and dancers Michloni Dinauanao and Francis Dave Sombal, who won five golds. 

Joining them are world youth muay thai champion Royeth Rosa; fencers Yuna Canlas, Willa Galvez, Hagia Del Castillo and Nicol Amethyst Canlas; golfers Francesca Nicole Gaisano Gan, Geoffrey Drew Ong Tan; swimmer Behrouz Mohammad Mojdeh; and figure skater Dawn Jasmine Gothong.

A total of 30 awardees are lined up in the Youth Heroes Award, including world youth champion Isabella Butler of ju-jitsu, Ana Bhianca Espenilla of athletics, John Andre Aguja of cycling, JR Pandi of badminton, Brandon Sanchez of baseball, Kieffer Alas of basketball, Marc Dylan Custodio of bowling,Nick Anjelo Payla of boxing, Naina Dominique Tagle of archery, Gavin Moses Bangayan Ti of obstacle course racing, Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of swimming, Jonathan Reyes of squash, Jeniva Consigna of sambo, Joseph Godbout of modern pentathlon and Asian age-group swimming gold medalist Jamesray Mishael Ajido.

Also receiving awards during the event are Carla Joy Cabugon (canoe-kayak), Ashley Mae Michelle Harrison (fencing), Sophia Shekainah Catantan (fencing), Eskelen Kedo (judo), Ailec Cervan (karate), Joseph Anthony Godbout (modern pentathlon), Jeniva Consigna (sambo), Jonathan Reyes (squash), Jamesray Mishael Ajido (swimming), Heather White (swimming), Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh (swimming), Kheith Rhynne Cruz (table tennis), Tachiana Mangin (taekwondo), Albert Ian Delos Santos (weightlifting), Angeline Colonia (weightlifting), Alonso Lucas Aguilar (wrestling), Alexander Gabriel Delos Reyes (wushu) and Zion Daraliay (wushu). 

Aside from Petecio, three others will receive special awards. Terry Capistrano will be named as the Godfather of the Year, while politicians Sen. Christopher Go (Lifetime Achievement Award) and Quezon City Rep. Juan Carlos Atayde (Trailblazer of the Year award) will be likewise be honored. 

