Hotshots repel Bossing to win PBA Commissionerâ€™s Cup debut

Hotshots repel Bossing to win PBA Commissioner’s Cup debut

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 28, 2024 | 10:31pm
Magnolia's Ricardo Ratliffe (20) shoots over the Blackwater Bossing in their game Thursday night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots thwarted a furious rally by the gutsy Blackwater Bossing to post a triumphant debut in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, 118-100, Thursday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Blackwater cut a 21-point lead to single digits in the fourth period but eventually ran out of gas and suffered a defeat in their first game of the new conference.

Ricardo Ratliffe finished with 30 points, 18 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in his return to the PBA. Jerrick Ahanmisi added 21 markers and four boards.

Magnolia broke the game wide open in the third quarter, turning a 50-41 lead at the half to a 77-56 advantage after a split from the line by Ratliffe.

George King, though, tried to spark the Bossing back into it, unleashing a personal 10-0 run to nip away the deficit to 11, 66-77.

But Paul Lee and Ratliffe hit shots to keep Blackwater at bay before James Kwekuteye hit a trey to help the Bossing inch closer, 69-82.

Come the fourth quarter, King and Sedrick Barefield teamed up to power Blackwater to within nine, 87-96, but a 9-0 run capped by free throws by Lee regained the 18 point advantage for the Hotshots, 105-87.

Kib Montalbo halted the blitz with a layup, 89-105, but finishing touches by Lee, Ratliffe and Ahanmisi iced the game and pushed the lead to 23, 114–91, with 3:08 left.

Mark Barroca had 15 points and eight assists for Magnolia, while Zav Lucero finished with 13 markers and nine boards. In his PBA debut, Jerom Lastimosa produced nine points, four assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes.

King spearheaded Blackwater with 42 points, 12 rebounds, five steals, two assists and a block on 16-of-36 shooting, while Sedrick Barefield chipped in 24 points.

The Bossing will try to bounce back on Saturday against the NLEX Road Warriors, while the Hotshots will try to continue heating up against the Converge FiberXers on Sunday.

Both games will be at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

