Falcons ready to buck odds vs fancied Archers in UAAP semis

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 28, 2024 | 12:07pm
Adamson head coach Nash Racela sets some plays during the Falcons' clash with the UE Red Warriors on Wednesday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- After completing an improbable trip to the Final Four, the Adamson Soaring Falcons are eyeing to continue breaking expectations and assumptions as they face the defending champions La Salle Green Archers.

Adamson punched the final ticket to the semifinals after blasting the University of the East Red Warriors, 68-55, Wednesday evening.

They, then, earned a chance to continue their season, but standing in their path is the 12-2 La Salle led by reigning Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao.

It was a squad that drubbed the Falcons 82-52 in the first round and 70-45 in the second round.

But with newfound momentum, and with heart, Adamson head coach Nash Racela said that the squad will be leaving the tough losses in the past.

“Well, the good thing about it is we don't have to bring it to the Final Four. We just leave it at that. So, that's the same mentality naman,” he told reporters after the game.

“Sabi namin, the next game will be different. So hopefully we give them a challenge and hopefully beat them. Ang importante is we give ourselves a chance. I know these players they'll be ready to do their part,” he added.

At the start of the season, Adamson was holding a 3-2 slate. They, then, lost five straight capped by a loss against the then-6-3 UE to go drop to 3-7.

Since then, the San Marcelino-based squad won three of their Final Four elimination games. The Red Warriors also lost five straight to cap the eliminations as the two were forced to battle it out for the final semifinal spot.

And ultimately, the Falcons shrugged off a slow start and turned things around on Wednesday to deny UE’s first Final Four appearance in 15 years.

But now that they are in the deep waters, Racela emphasized that they are already far in the journey to crumble.

“We just remind them to take advantage of opportunities. Andito ka na, alangan namang tumiklop ka pa, di ba? We’ll see if they will be up to the challenge,” he said.

“You’ll face a mighty La Salle, a very strong team and everybody expects them to win the championship. But nothing is impossible. We’ll try to do our part,” he added.

The mentor further stressed that while they had a difficult stretch during the season, he always knew that his team is capable of soaring into the Final Four.

“To be honest, I knew that our team, our players are capable of doing this. Kaya lang, nothing is very clear. You cannot assume. Always, you cannot assume. The same way that other people say they assumed we’re number eight… which is true, base it on talent, nasa baba talaga kami but it doesn’t mean na you cannot win games,” he stated.

“So, when you play together, you help each other, then good things happen. that’s something we preach always.”

The twice-to-beat La Salle will take on Adamson on Saturday, 6:30 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

ADAMSON SOARING FALCONS

BASKETBALL

UAAP
