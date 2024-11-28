Tabuena displays grit to stay in International Series Qatar mix

Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines plays a shot during the Asian Tour International Series at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in the Moroccan capital Rabat on July 6, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena continued his impressive form, shooting a solid four-under 68 in the opening round of the International Series Qatar on Wednesday.

Despite struggles off the tee, the Filipino ace showcased exceptional iron play to stay just three strokes behind South Africa's Ian Snyman, who leads the $2.5-million tournament with an eagle-spiked 65.

Relying on precision and composure, Tabuena hit all greens in regulation after missing half the fairways and navigated the tricky greens at Doha Golf Club with a 32-putt performance. This steady play placed him in a tie for ninth early on in this prestigious International Series event.

Fresh from a tied-eighth finish at the Hong Kong Open, where he capped his week with a scintillating eagle-birdie finish in the final stretch, Tabuena faced travel fatigue that affected his long game.

Despite missing four of five fairways late in his round, he displayed remarkable resilience to avoid major setbacks. He birdied the 10th hole to start his day, added another on the 16th, and closed with birdies on Nos. 2 and 8, joining a competitive group of players at three-under par.

While Tabuena, whose campaign is supported by ICTSI, shone, fellow Filipino Justin Quiban had a rocky start. Despite carding four birdies, Quiban’s scorecard was marred by three bogeys and a double-bogey on the par-5 ninth, leaving him with a one-over 73 and in a tie for 87th – and at risk of missing the cut.

Snyman, meanwhile, dominated the par-72 layout with an impressive eagle and seven birdies, overcoming a double-bogey on the par-3 17th to claim a narrow one-stroke lead with a 65. He sits ahead of a trio comprising David Puig, Zach Bauchou, and former major champion Louis Oosthuizen, all of whom shot 66s.

Close behind are four players, including Luis Masaveu, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Eugenio Chacarra, and Tomoyo Ikemura, who matched 67s, contributing to a packed leaderboard.