^

Sports

Tabuena displays grit to stay in International Series Qatar mix

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 28, 2024 | 9:47am
Tabuena displays grit to stay in International Series Qatar mix
Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines plays a shot during the Asian Tour International Series at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in the Moroccan capital Rabat on July 6, 2024.
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena continued his impressive form, shooting a solid four-under 68 in the opening round of the International Series Qatar on Wednesday.

Despite struggles off the tee, the Filipino ace showcased exceptional iron play to stay just three strokes behind South Africa's Ian Snyman, who leads the $2.5-million tournament with an eagle-spiked 65.

Relying on precision and composure, Tabuena hit all greens in regulation after missing half the fairways and navigated the tricky greens at Doha Golf Club with a 32-putt performance. This steady play placed him in a tie for ninth early on in this prestigious International Series event.

Fresh from a tied-eighth finish at the Hong Kong Open, where he capped his week with a scintillating eagle-birdie finish in the final stretch, Tabuena faced travel fatigue that affected his long game.

Despite missing four of five fairways late in his round, he displayed remarkable resilience to avoid major setbacks. He birdied the 10th hole to start his day, added another on the 16th, and closed with birdies on Nos. 2 and 8, joining a competitive group of players at three-under par.

While Tabuena, whose campaign is supported by ICTSI, shone, fellow Filipino Justin Quiban had a rocky start. Despite carding four birdies, Quiban’s scorecard was marred by three bogeys and a double-bogey on the par-5 ninth, leaving him with a one-over 73 and in a tie for 87th – and at risk of missing the cut.

Snyman, meanwhile, dominated the par-72 layout with an impressive eagle and seven birdies, overcoming a double-bogey on the par-3 17th to claim a narrow one-stroke lead with a 65. He sits ahead of a trio comprising David Puig, Zach Bauchou, and former major champion Louis Oosthuizen, all of whom shot 66s.

Close behind are four players, including Luis Masaveu, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Eugenio Chacarra, and Tomoyo Ikemura, who matched 67s, contributing to a packed leaderboard.

GOLF

MIGUEL TABUENA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-NBA player Diallo shines in Converge's opening-night win vs Terrafirma

Ex-NBA player Diallo shines in Converge's opening-night win vs Terrafirma

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Cheick Diallo powered Converge to a triumphant debut in the PBA Season 49 Commissioner’s Cup, unleashing a double-double...
Sports
fbtw
Falcons best Red Warriors for last UAAP semis berth

Falcons best Red Warriors for last UAAP semis berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
And then there were four.
Sports
fbtw
Cone bullish on Gilas future with Tamayo, Quiambao, Amos

Cone bullish on Gilas future with Tamayo, Quiambao, Amos

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Optimism is brewing for Gilas Pilipinas with “future superstars” Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao and Mason Amos, Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Cone satisfied with current Gilas pool

Cone satisfied with current Gilas pool

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone is keen on keeping the 15-man pool of the national team intact, but admitted that everything...
Sports
fbtw

Road blocks await Gilas

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
It won’t be easy sailing for Gilas in the third FIBA Asia Cup qualifying window. Although coach Tim Cone’s charges are unbeaten in four games over two windows, their next games will be on the road against...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fiberxers rip Dyip to shreds

Fiberxers rip Dyip to shreds

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
For the second straight conference, Converge started its campaign with a blowout against Terrafirma.
Sports
fbtw
Falcons reach Final Four via backdoor

Falcons reach Final Four via backdoor

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Adamson put on a methodical performance from start to finish and marched to the UAAP Final Four with a 68-55 disposal of University...
Sports
fbtw

Depilo rolls, dispatches Arbole

11 hours ago
Rico Depilo continued his inspiring run at the ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational, dominating 17th-seed Art Arbole, 6&4, to secure his spot in the quarterfinals of the P2 million event at the TCC course...
Sports
fbtw
Tecson, Sobrepe&ntilde;a lead CJHGC golf winners

Tecson, Sobrepeña lead CJHGC golf winners

11 hours ago
Bayani Tecson shot the lowest gross of five-under-par 64 to lead winners in Camp John Hay Golf Club’s silver anniversary...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with