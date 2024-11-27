^

Sports

Falcons best Red Warriors for last UAAP semis berth

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 27, 2024 | 8:55pm
Falcons best Red Warriors for last UAAP semis berth
Adamson's Ced Manzano (10) puts up a shot over UE's Devin Fikes in their play-off clash Wednesday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- And then there were four.

The Final Four of the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament is set, with the Adamson Soaring Falcons completing the cast after outlasting the University of the East Red Warriors, 68-55, in their do-or-die war Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Adamson will thus go against the defending champions La Salle Green Archers as the Final Four starts this weekend at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ced Manzano paced the Soaring Falcons with 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to go with two blocks and two steals. Monty Montebon added 13 markers, six dimes and three boards as he took over in the final minutes.

Adamson led by as much as 15 points, 58-43, after back-to-back shots by Royce Mantua and Manzano.

UE, though, tried to storm back, cutting the lead to 10, 48-58, as Precious Momowei, Jack Cruz-Dumont and Rainer Maga teamed up.

After misses by the Falcons, Montebon faked from the corner and drove right at Momowei, who jumped to block a floater.

Momowei was called for his fifth foul and crashed hard to the ground that he had to be stretchered out of the playing court.

Montebon made both free throws, and followed this up with a floater to push the lead to 14, 62-58.

Cruz-Dumont tried to spark a run by UE, hitting a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 11, 51-62, with 1:47 remaining.

Joshua Yerro, though, answered back with a triple of his own for the dagger, 65-51.

Cruz-Dumont retaliated with a trey and a split from the line by Devin Fikes made it a 10 point lead with 1:02 remaining, 55-65, but Montebon dialed in from rainbow country to put the icing on the cake.

“We’re grateful that two out of the three knockout games, were able to advance. Sabi ko nga the other day, if we need to go through a playoff eveyr year, we’ll go through it," Adamson head coach Nash Racela said after the game.

"The beauty about this is we really gave ourselves a chance. The players, more specifically, did their part getting here but we still have a job to do." 

Cruz-Dumont led UE in his final collegiate game with 15 points, four rebounds and four assists on 6-of-10 shooting.

Maga, Momowei and John Abate had 10 each.

The Red Warriors led by eight, 10-2, in the first quarter, but Adamson unleashed an 18-0 run to grab the game by the horns, 20-10, at the start of the second frame.

A Cruz-Dumont jumper capped a 10-1 blitz to make it a one point game, 20-21, but the Soaring Falcons just kept on coming to keep their opponents at bay.

UE had several chances to make it to the semifinals, needing just one more win to make it to the Final Four after a 6-3 win-loss record.

However, they lost six straight, including Wednesday’s playoff.

Adamson, meanwhile, won five of their last six games. At one point in the season, the San Marcelino-based squad was at 3-7 before staging a furious rally into the semis.

ADAMSON SOARING FALCONS

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UE RED WARRIORS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kai ready for NBA

Kai ready for NBA

By Joaquin Henson | 22 hours ago
PBA vice chairman/Gilas project director Alfancis Chua is upbeat on Kai Sotto’s basketball future and based on his performance...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT hitters strike again

PLDT hitters strike again

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
PLDT didn’t leave anything to chance as it steamrolled past Capital1 Solar, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17, yesterday to seize...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena leads opening of Ilocos&rsquo; pole vault facility

Obiena leads opening of Ilocos’ pole vault facility

By Artemio Dumlao | 22 hours ago
Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena with Ilocos Norte Gov. Matthew Marcos Manotoc opened the province’s first pole vaulting...
Sports
fbtw
Tangerines inch closer to MPVA title

Tangerines inch closer to MPVA title

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Top-seeded Quezon eked out a gutsy 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 21-25, 17-15, Game 1 win over Biñan Tatak Gel 1-Pacman Partylist...
Sports
fbtw
Depilo, Nocum stun top seeds

Depilo, Nocum stun top seeds

22 hours ago
The inherent unpredictability of match play was on full display yesterday as unseeded Rico Depilo and Elee Bisera eliminated...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Top seeds regain control as Ladies TCC Match Play resumes

Top seeds regain control as Ladies TCC Match Play resumes

4 hours ago
After an upset-laden opening round, the Ladies The Country Club Match Play Invitational saw a return to form, with four higher-seeded...
Sports
fbtw
Swimmer Taguinota adds 2 golds to Batang Pinoy medal haul

Swimmer Taguinota adds 2 golds to Batang Pinoy medal haul

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Tanker Arvin Taguinota splashed his way to a pair of gold medals Wednesday to join Pasig City teammate and gymnast Haylee...
Sports
fbtw
Canada&rsquo;s Gibson dominates Thai foe, enters quarters in Philta international juniors netfest

Canada’s Gibson dominates Thai foe, enters quarters in Philta international juniors netfest

8 hours ago
Top seed Jay Lin Gibson of Canada defeated qualifier Puchit Sukjai of Thailand, 6-2, 6-2, Wednesday to reach the boys' singles...
Sports
fbtw
Giannis-less Bucks edge Heat; Rockets advance in NBA Cup

Giannis-less Bucks edge Heat; Rockets advance in NBA Cup

8 hours ago
Damian Lillard scored 37 points to lead Milwaukee to victory over Miami, 106-103, in the NBA Cup despite playing without Giannis...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with