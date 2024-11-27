^

Sports

Ex-NBA player Diallo shines in Converge's opening-night win vs Terrafirma

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 27, 2024 | 7:55pm
Ex-NBA player Diallo shines in Converge's opening-night win vs Terrafirma
Converge's Cheick Diallo puts up a shot over the Terrafirma Dyip in the PBA Commissioner's Cup action on Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — Cheick Diallo powered Converge to a triumphant debut in the PBA Season 49 Commissioner’s Cup, unleashing a double-double to lead the FiberXers over Terrafirma Dyip, 116-87, Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Diallo, who played five seasons in the NBA, had a monster double-double of 25 points and 16 rebounds to go with two assists, a steal and a block. He shot 11-of-13 from the field in the dominant win.

Converge broke the game wide open early on, turning a 13-9 lead to a 28-12 advantage after a Mike Nieto 3-pointer at the 1:45 mark of the first quarter.

The lead grew to 21, 49-28, in the second quarter, but Terrafirma cut the lead to eight, 58-66, after a 4-pointer by CJ Catapusan.

However, the FiberXers continued to pour it in, unleashing a 20-6 run capped by a Schonny Winston trey to push the lead to 22, 86-64, with less than a minute left in the third quarter.

It was enough separation this time around, as the Dyip could not inch closer than 16 points.

The lead grew to as much as 33 points, 116-83, after a Jeo Ambohot triple.

Free throws by Keith Zaldivar and Aldrech Ramos set the final score.

Justin Arana had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Converge, while Bryan Santos and Nieto had 12 and 11, respectively. Jordan Heading had eight points, six assists and four rebounds in his PBA debut against the team that drafted him.

Catapusan had 13 markers and six boards for Terrafirma, while Louie Sangalang, Stanley Pringle and Mark Nonoy had 11 apiece for the retooled Dyip, who recently traded Juami Tiongson and Andreas Cahilig to San Miguel for Terrence Romeo and Vic Manuel.

BASKETBALL

CONVERGE

PBA

TERRAFIRMA DYIP
