Bautista pulls off podium finish in Malaysian Junior Open

Philstar.com
November 26, 2024 | 10:12am
Javie Bautista.
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — Javie Bautista proved his mettle against some of the world’s top junior golfers and emerging talents, delivering a stunning performance to claim the runner-up spot at the Malaysian International Junior Open 2024 over the weekend.

The 12-year-old Filipino displayed nerves of steel, posting back-to-back rounds of 71 in swirling winds at the Tanjung Puteri Golf Resort in Johor. His 142 total was just two strokes shy of Japanese Ryusei Kuroiwa, who clinched victory with a 68-72 performance for a 140 in the boys’ 10-12 category.

Competing in a highly skilled 52-player field featuring contenders from Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, China, Singapore and India, Bautista rose to the occasion under pressure. He fired clutch birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 before holing out with gritty pars, securing his podium finish in a dramatic final stretch.

“I’m grateful for the experience of competing with so many talented young golfers,” said Bautista. “There’s always something to learn, and I’m looking forward to improving my game.”

The road to the Top 3 was anything but smooth. Facing stiff competition from Vietnam’s Nguyen Quoc Bao Huy, who momentarily pushed him out of the podium, Bautista delivered a remarkable comeback in the final holes.

After missing a birdie putt on No. 14, Bautista found himself on the brink of slipping down the leaderboard. Consulting his caddy and mentor, Vincent Osmeña, the Ateneo student adjusted his strategy, opting for a controlled 100-yard approach. His calculated decision paid off as he calmly sank a four-foot birdie putt, returning to even par.

Riding this momentum, Bautista displayed tactical brilliance on No. 16 by switching from an 8-iron to a 7-iron amidst gusty winds. The bold move led to a pinpoint approach shot, setting up a seven-foot birdie conversion that solidified his position heading into the final stretch.

Closing with back-to-back pars, Bautista edged Nguyen in the countback to secure the runner-up honors. His resilient backside 34 underscored his ability to thrive in high-pressure scenarios, a testament to his growing maturity and skill as a junior golfer.

Bautista’s performance not only highlights his potential as a rising star on the international stage but also reinforces his ability to handle the mental and physical demands of elite competition.

Meanwhile, fellow Filipino golfers Jared Saban, Luis Espinosa and Edward Guillermo also made strides in the tournament, finishing seventh, 11th and 15th, respectively. Saban carded a 149 after a final-round 73, Espinosa rallied with a 74 for a 151 total, and Guillermo improved with a 75 for 154.

