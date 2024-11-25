^

Sports

Philippine golf's finest collide as TCC Match Play tees off

Philstar.com
November 25, 2024 | 1:33pm
Philippine golf's finest collide as TCC Match Play tees off
Rico Depilo (left) and Tony Lascuña.
Pilipinas Golf

STA. ROSA, Laguna – The ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational begins Tuesday, November 26, bringing together the Philippines' top golfing talents for an exciting conclusion to the Philippine Golf Tour season.

Held at the challenging TCC course, this four-day tournament promises drama, surprises and intense rivalries as every hole feels like a championship decider.

Top seed Tony Lascuña, fresh off clinching his fifth Order of Merit title in the 10-leg circuit, leads the field. Despite his dominance this season, where no player managed multiple wins, Lascuña approaches his match against No. 32 Rico Depilo cautiously. Though Depilo has been a consistent performer, his lack of strong finishes could give the favorite an edge.

The match play format, which emphasizes head-to-head competition, levels the playing field. It demands mental toughness and strategic risk-taking, with every hole presenting a fresh opportunity.

Unlike stroke play, where one poor hole can derail a round, match play isolates mistakes, allowing players to recover quickly and take bold chances.

Angelo Que, seeded second and returning from the Hong Kong Open, faces Elee Bisera at 8:52 a.m. Other early matches include Jhonnel Ababa versus Marvin Dumandan, Rupert Zaragosa against Arnold Villacencio, and Reymon Jaraula clashing with Jerson Balasabas.

The event kicks off at 7 a.m. with a match between No. 16 Nilo Salahog and No. 17 Art Arbole, promising an intense battle. Other notable pairings include Guido van der Valk taking on Mars Pucay, Ira Alido meeting Albin Engino, and Clyde Mondilla battling Nelson Huerva.

Set against the backdrop of TCC’s demanding layout, the course challenges players with its length, strategic hazards and fast greens. Navigating such a venue requires not just precision but also mental resilience and smart decision-making — qualities that separate good players from great ones.

As the stakes rise, so does the psychological tension. Each match requires players to not only execute technically but also outthink their opponents.

Lascuña, a former champion and last year’s runner-up, knows the field is strong, but he’s determined to cap off another stellar season with a victory.

In other first round matches, it will be Randy Garalde-Jay Bayron, Kakeru Ozeki-Daiya Suzuki, Russel Bautista-Collin Wheeler, Ryan Monsalve-Dino Villanueva, Ira Alido-Albin Engino, Michael Bibat-Kim Tae Soo, Hyun Ho Rho-Francis Morilla, Zanieboy Gialon-Eric Gallardo, and Guido van der Valk-Mars Pucay.

The men’s Round of 16 resumes on November 27, setting the stage for a gripping progression of matches. The competition intensifies on the third day, with players facing a test of stamina as the quarterfinals take place in the morning, followed by the semifinals in the afternoon.

The tournament culminates on November 29, with the finals and the battle for third place promising to deliver high-stakes drama and unforgettable moments.

GOLF

ICTSI GOLF

TONY LASCUNA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Injury sidelines crowd darling Dwight Ramos in Gilas match vs Hong Kong

Injury sidelines crowd darling Dwight Ramos in Gilas match vs Hong Kong

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
A calf injury ruled out Dwight Ramos in Gilas Pilipinas’ win over Hong Kong on Sunday, coach Tim Cone said.
Sports
fbtw
Baldwin reflects on 'tough' UAAP season for Blue Eagles

Baldwin reflects on 'tough' UAAP season for Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite “a year of adversity,” Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin said that there are no regrets for the Blue Eagles’...
Sports
fbtw
Golden throw for Trangia

Golden throw for Trangia

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Tanker Anton Paulo Della of San Fernando, La Union splashed his way to a record-breaking effort even as thrower Courtney Jewel...
Sports
fbtw
Giannis, Lillard lead Bucks over Hornets as Spurs beat Warriors

Giannis, Lillard lead Bucks over Hornets as Spurs beat Warriors

1 day ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and Damian Lillard added 31 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks over visiting Charlotte 125-119...
Sports
fbtw
Milka Romero declares commitment to help grow Philippine sports

Milka Romero declares commitment to help grow Philippine sports

1 day ago
The No. 1 nominee of 1Pacman is excited and ready to give back whatever she has being a successful entrepreneur. 
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Monsalve-Avaricio among thrilling duels in Match Play Invitational golf tilt

Monsalve-Avaricio among thrilling duels in Match Play Invitational golf tilt

3 hours ago
The Ladies ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational kicks off Tuesday, November 26, with exciting pairings promising...
Sports
fbtw
Cavs nail 17th win; Celtics escape Wolves; Heat pull through in OT

Cavs nail 17th win; Celtics escape Wolves; Heat pull through in OT

3 hours ago
Donovan Mitchell and reserve Ty Jerome each scored 26 points to spark the NBA-best Cleveland Cavaliers over Toronto, 122-108,...
Sports
fbtw
Stags newcomer Pascual shows potential with skillset

Stags newcomer Pascual shows potential with skillset

3 hours ago
Former national youth team co-captain Migs Pascual wasted no time in showcasing his talent in his first playing season with...
Sports
fbtw
IOC presidential aspirant: 'We run risk of losing women's sport'

IOC presidential aspirant: 'We run risk of losing women's sport'

4 hours ago
World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has vowed to protect women's sport following the gender eligibility row at this year's...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with