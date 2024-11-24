^

Thitikul lights up backnine to earn lead share; Saso slips

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 24, 2024 | 6:53pm
NAPLES, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand plays a shot on the third hole during the third round of the CME Group Tour Championship 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club on November 23, 2024 in Naples, Florida.
Michael Reaves / Getty Images / AFP 

MANILA, Philippines -- Yuka Saso faced an untimely struggle, posting a two-over 74 as her campaign faltered during the pivotal day at the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, pushing her out of contention after 54 holes in the season-ending LPGA Tour showcase on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Jeeno Thitikul delivered a scintillating performance, underlining the big guns' determination to shine in the elite event featuring the Top 60 players in the Race to CME Globe. The Thai star fired an eagle-aided 63, catapulting her from joint fourth to a share of the lead with halfway solo leader Angel Yin at 15-under 201.

Yin continued her strong form with a 67, but Thitikul's blazing back-nine charge placed her squarely in contention for the coveted championship title and the $4-million top prize.

The duo led by three over Ruoning Yin, who climbed to solo third at 204 following an impressive 66. Close behind are Charley Hull and first-round leader Narin An, who matched 205s after carding 66 and 69, respectively.

Nelly Korda, who made a strong push with a sizzling 66 on Friday, slipped from a tie for fourth to joint eighth at 207 despite a closing flurry of birdies for a 69. She slipped to joint eighth with Celine Boutier (67), Ayaka Furue (69), and Hye-jin Choi (71).

For Saso, the round began on a sour note with a double bogey on the opening hole, compounded by another bogey on the third. Despite rallying with birdies on Nos. 6 and 8, her momentum faltered with another double bogey on the ninth.

While she managed to birdie the 17th to salvage a 74, it wasn’t enough to offset the ICTSI-backed shotmaker’s struggles, leaving her tied for 51st at 217 heading into the final round of the $11-million championship.

Saso’s round saw the Filipino-Japanese star hit 12 fairways and register 27 putts, but her troubles on approach shots and bunker play – missing seven greens and going 3-of-5 from the sand – proved costly.

In contrast, Thitikul capitalized on her momentum, birdying three of the front nine holes and unleashing a fiery finish on the back. Her tournament-best 33-30 included three birdies, an eagle on the par-5 17th, and a closing birdie to cap a flawless display.

But Yin stayed steady, mixing a birdie-eagle surge on the front nine with a bogey recovery and two more birdies. However, her back-nine cool-off left her unable to match Thitikul's spectacular finish, settling for a 67.

This set the stage for a thrilling showdown between Thitikul and Yin, with the season’s most prestigious crown hanging in the balance.

