Semis-bound Tigresses, Lady Falcons build momentum with wins

Adamson's Novie Ornopia dribbles the ball as the Lady Falcons battle the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP Season 87 women's basketball tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Centre Saturday.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas and Adamson are heading into the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball semifinals on a high after defeating their respective opponents Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Growling Tigresses obliterated the La Salle Lady Archers, 70-52, while the Soaring Falcons eked one out against the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 58-52.

Adamson essentially secured the third spot of the tourney, but it will be moot following the season sweep of the National University Lady Bulldogs earlier in the day.

Adamson will take on Ateneo in the stepladder Final Four. The winner of their matchup will face the defending champions UST.

Novie Ornopia paced the Lady Falcons with 10 points and five rebounds, while Elaine Etang had nine.

Adamson led by 15, 54-39, with 7:09 remaining in the fourth quarter after a Cris Padilla trey.

Ateneo, however, unleashed a 10-0 run capped by a Junize Calago jumper to inch closer to just five, 49-54, with two minutes left.

On the other end, the Lady Falcons had a 24-second violation, giving the Katipunan-based squad a chance to creep closer.

Kacey dela Rosa and Sarah Makanjuola, though, missed shots, leading to an Elaine Etang layup that went high off the glass, 56-49.

Kailah Oani missed a triple on the other end, and Victoria Adeshina iced the game with a deuce for the 58-49 lead.

Oani connected on a trey in the next possession, and missed free throws by Etang kept a window of opportunity open for the Blue Eagles, but Ateneo could not capitalize.

Dela Rosa had another monster double-double with 15 points, 19 rebound and three blocks for the Blue Eagles. Calago chipped in 13.

Adamson finished the eliminations with a 9-5 win-loss record, while Ateneo ended with an 8-6 slate.

UST, in the earlier game, started hot and never looked back to claw the Lady Archers.

Tacky Tacatac had 14 markers on 5-of-11 shooting from the field. Kent Pastrana backstopped with 10.

The Tigresses had a hot start, going up 14-0 in the opening five minutes.

A Betts Binaohan jumper snapped La Salle’s funk, but it was the only field goal for La Salle the entire first quarter with UST up, 20-3, heading into the second frame.

The lead grew to as much as 21 points, 50-29, as the 12-2 Tigresses breezed through to the finish line.

Luisa San Juan paced La Salle with 15 points and five rebounds for the 5-9 Archers.