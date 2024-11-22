Eala exits quarterfinals in Takasaki International Open

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino tennis star Alex Eala bowed out of the quarterfinal round of the Takasaki International Open after falling against Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew in three sets, 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, Friday afternoon in Japan.

Eala, who made it to the final eight of the tourney just a few hours before competing in the quarterfinals, ran out of gas against the World No. 139 tennister.

After winning the first set with ease, Eala faltered in the second frame, winning just one game as Sawangkaew set the tone.

Come the third and deciding set, Sawangkaew got the 1-0 lead anew before Eala equalized, after her opponent’s return went out.

The 19-year-old Filipina, though, could not keep up with Sawangkaew, who went up 5-1.

Eala dug deep and kept herself alive, 5-2, but the 22-year-old was too much to handle.

Up 40-15 in the eighth game, Sawangkaew found the line and marched on to the semifinals.

The Thai tennister punched in four aces, while Eala recorded six double faults.

Earlier on Friday, Eala defeated Japan’s Hayu Kinoshita also in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 in the round of 16.

The Asian Games bronze medalist previously defeated hometown bet Ena Koike to have a triumphant start in the Japanese tourney, which was Eala’s return on the tennis court since the Jiangxi Open in October.