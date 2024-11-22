Vargas backs Tolentino's reelection bid as POC chief

From left: Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, first vice president Al Panlilio and former president Ricky Vargas.

MANILA, Philippines — Former Philippine Olympic Committee president Ricky Vargas gave his full, unbending support to successor Abraham Tolentino when the latter runs for reelection.

“I’m solidly for the continuation of the programs of Bambol [Tolentino],” said Vargas during the FIBA Asia Cup qualifier duel between Gilas Pilipinas and New Zealand that the host country won, 93-89, Thursday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“He’s been able to help not only the POC stature, but bring up the stature of the POC and he also helps many athletes."

Tolentino will run against baseball's Chito Loyzaga in the POC polls done during Olympic years.

Vargas said Tolentino embodies what he envisions as the best person to lead Philippine sports.

“We need a man like him. That’s the reason I chose him to take over my place because I knew that we needed somebody strong,

someone who knows politics and who can actually manage politics in any organization," he said.

Vargas insisted on promoting harmony and unity within the POC.