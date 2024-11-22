Rock 'n' Roll series ready to set running spotlight on Manila

Blending endurance with entertainment, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila transforms the marathon into a must-see spectacle, delivering unforgettable moments for participants and spectators alike.

MANILA, Philippines — Manila is set to light up with the excitement of the Asics Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila presented by AIA, a dynamic event blending athleticism, music and cultural pride.

Scheduled from 10 p.m. Saturday into the early hours of Sunday morning, this iconic racing festival is ready to host over 9,000 runners, making its third edition the largest yet.

The event’s international appeal is undeniable, drawing participants from 62 countries and reinforcing its reputation as a must-visit destination race. With a huge influx of foreign runners, the series has evolved into a unique experience for elite athletes and amateur enthusiasts alike.

The US leads the international roster with 152 participants, followed by Japan with 38 entries. The United Kingdom and Northern Ireland combine for 22 athletes, while Germany, Malaysia, Korea and Taiwan bring in 21, 20, 19, and 16 runners, respectively. Canada and India each contribute 15 participants, with China and France not far behind, both fielding 14 athletes.

This surge of global representation not only underscores Manila’s standing as a world-class venue but also provides a significant boost to local tourism. Hotels, restaurants and businesses are bustling as they prepare to welcome runners and supporters from across the globe, injecting vitality into the city’s economy.

But this isn’t just a race — it’s a celebration of Manila’s history and aspirations for the future. Runners will traverse iconic landmarks such as Rizal Park, Intramuros, the National Museum, Jones Bridge and Chinatown, all illuminated to create a breathtaking nighttime spectacle. As participants pound the streets to the rhythm of live drumbeats and themed performances, the city will come alive with an atmosphere that blends fitness, music and culture.

The event offers four race categories: 5K, 10K, 21K, and 42K. The marathon (42K) will kick off at 10 Saturday night, followed by the 21K race at midnight. Participants will have a unique opportunity to traverse the city’s historical landmarks illuminated under the night sky.

Starting from KM 0 at Luneta Park, the route winds through iconic sites such as Intramuros, the National Museum, Jones Bridge, and Chinatown. Meanwhile, the 10K and 5K races are scheduled for early Sunday morning, starting at 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., respectively

As a certified AIMS and World Athletics event, it features four race categories: 5K, 10K, 21K, and 42K. For marathon, the race will fire off at 10 tonight with the 21K race set at 12 midnight, offering a unique opportunity to traverse illuminated historical landmarks under the city’s night sky.

Starting at KM 0 at the Luneta Park, the route meanders through iconic locations such as Intramuros, the National Museum, Jones Bridge and Chinatown. The 10K and 5K races will be flagged off at 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday, respectively.

The event’s party-like ambiance is enhanced by lively water stations and the festive finale at the Quirino Grandstand, where a midnight concert awaits. This fusion of endurance and entertainment makes the marathon a must-see event, promising unforgettable memories for both participants and spectators.

City officials and organizers emphasized the significance of the event, highlighting the importance of discipline, determination and health, with the marathon also serving as a testament to Manila’s readiness to host world-class events.

The host city also underlines its role in promoting health, tourism and a sense of community.

Princess Galura, general manager of IRONMAN Group Philippines, noted that the event is a meticulously planned celebration of Manila’s rich cultural heritage and resilience. It underscores the city’s aspirations to be a global hub for sports tourism, with support from Asics, AIA, City of Manila, Culture and Arts Manila, Manila Sports Council, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, National Parks Development Committee, Intramuros Administration, 2GO, ION+ Advanced Electrolyte Drink, Lightwater, Sante, Young Living, Century Tuna, JB Music and Sports, Del Monte Fit and Right, Skintec, Del Monte Fruity Zing, Manila Bulletin, Tempo, OneSports+ on Cignal and Sportograf.