Cignal rallies vs Chery Tiggo for share of lead

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 21, 2024 | 7:23pm
Cignal libero Dawn Catindig said the win should help gain her team more confidence as the heat of the league action intensifies.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Saturday

(Candon City Arena, Ilocos Sur)

4 p.m. - Petro Gazz vs Farm Fresh

6:30 p.m. - Akari vs Creamline

MANILA, Philippines — Cignal overhauled a six-point deficit in the fourth set to hammer out a 25-19, 20-25, 25-18, 25-21 victory over Chery Tiggo Thursday and snare a piece of the lead in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

With the duel appearing to head to a fifth and deciding frame after trailing by six points, 10-4, in the fourth set, the HD Spikers went on a scoring rampage to mount and complete an epic comeback.

That propelled the Manny V. Pangilinan-owned franchise, which is eyeing its breakthrough championship, straight to the top alongside sister squad PLDT and Akari on immaculate 2-0 records.

Libero Dawn Catindig later said the win should help gain her team more confidence as the heat of the league action intensifies.

“Boost sa morale sa team sa susunod pa naming games,” said the scrappy defensive specialist who had 23 digs and six receptions.

Skipper Ces Molina led the way with 13 points while Vanessa Gandler and Riri Meneses scattered 12 points apiece to help in the cause.

Cignal coach Shaq delos Santos stressed the need to be more consistency after their second-set meltdown.

“Marami pa kaming kailangan iimprove at kailangan pa talaga namin maging consistent,” he said.

The Crossovers stumbled to 1-1.

Meanwhile, the league goes to Ilocos Sur Saturday with a titanic double-header featuring Petro Gazz versus Farm Fresh and dynastic champion Creamline against Akari at the Candon City Arena.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
