^

Sports

Lady Bulldogs, Lady Spikers rekindle rivalry as SSL finals fire off

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 21, 2024 | 4:04pm
Lady Bulldogs, Lady Spikers rekindle rivalry as SSL finals fire off
Alyssa Solomon and the rest of the NU Lady Bulldogs will try to win the SSL Collegiate Pre-season Championship agains tthe La Salle Lady Spikers.
SSL

Game Friday
(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)
6:30 p.m. – La Salle vs NU 

MANILA, Philippines — Back-to-back champion National University and La Salle bring their UAAP rivalry to the Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-Season Championship in the much-awaited Game 1 of the finale Friday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Hostilities fire off at 6:30 p.m. with the Lady Bulldogs looking to move closer to a coveted three-peat albeit against a strong resistance from their UAAP archrivals Lady Spikers, who went unbeaten until the finals.

NU and La Salle met twice in the UAAP finals, exchanging crowns in Seasons 84 and 85, but the Lady Bulldogs have been the undisputed queens in the Shakey’s tilt with perfect runs in two seasons.

La Salle though gained some measure of vengeance in the elimination rounds as it snapped NU’s 28-game, two-year run with a 32-30, 14-25, 25-22, 25-21 win.

But the finale is an entirely different arena, looming to be a toss-up for the unarguably the country’s two best collegiate volleyball programs today with UAAP MVPs Bella Belen of NU and La Salle’s Angel Canino at the center stage.

“’Yung finals kasi siyempre iba na ‘yung atmosphere and level ng game so I think match naman ‘yung game,” said NU’s new mentor Sherwin Meneses, also the head coach of the prized Creamline club in the PVL, after booting out Far Eastern University in the semifinals.

“Kailangan ma-limit namin ‘yung mga basic errors namin. ‘Yung ang no. 1 target namin na maiwasan, ‘yung basic errors namin.”

Aside from Belen, Meneses will have back-to-back SSL MVP Alyssa Solomon to bank on along with the seasoned spikers in Vange Alinsug, Erin Pangilinan, Sheena Toring, Lams Lamina and rising star Arah Ella Panique from Alas Pilipinas.

La Salle, for its part, stands ready to whatever retaliation NU has in a fiery rematch since their titular showdown in 2022.

“Lagi naman naming sinasabi sa kanila na matibay ang makakalaban namin so kailangang mag-stick sila sa sistema. Importante na hindi mawala ‘yung pasa namin at ‘wag maubusan ng pasensya sa ginagawa,” La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo, whose wards escaped Santo Tomas in five sets in the semifinals.

Spearheading the way for the Lady Spikers are Canino, SSL National Invitationals MVP Shevana Laput, Julia Coronel, Amie Provido and Baby Jyne Soreño. 

LA SALLE LADY SPIKERS

NU LADY BULLDOGS

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Junior Warriors near slims sweep; Baby Tams enter semis

Junior Warriors near slims sweep; Baby Tams enter semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
In junior high school basketball, top-ranked University of the East zeroed in on an elimination-round sweep, while Far Eastern...
Sports
fbtw

Maroons send Red Warriors in limbo

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Final Four-bound University of the Philippines made it a harder route for the skidding University of the East with a 77-67 win in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in...
Sports
fbtw
Alarcon drops career-high 33 point as Maroons spoil Red Warriors' bid for outright semis entry

Alarcon drops career-high 33 point as Maroons spoil Red Warriors' bid for outright semis entry

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Harold Alarcon caught fire in the second half and unleashed a career-high 33 points to lead the University of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Fajardo, Brownlee banner Gilas 12 vs New Zealand

Fajardo, Brownlee banner Gilas 12 vs New Zealand

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas is geared up and ready for the November window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, with the Samahang Basketbol...
Sports
fbtw
Alohi Robins-Hardy join UP volleyball coaching staff

Alohi Robins-Hardy join UP volleyball coaching staff

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The University of the Philippines women’s volleyball team will have Alohi Robins-Hardy as part of the coaching staff...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Saso eyes strong comeback as CME Group Championship unfolds

Saso eyes strong comeback as CME Group Championship unfolds

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Yuka Saso, a two-time US Women’s Open champion, has faced a turbulent season marked by inconsistency and missed cuts,...
Sports
fbtw
Cavaliers bounce back after first defeat

Cavaliers bounce back after first defeat

5 hours ago
Ty Jerome scored 29 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers bounced back from their first defeat of the season with a 128-100 rout...
Sports
fbtw
Lopez, Gonzalez win big amid record Southwoods Chairman&rsquo;s Cup

Lopez, Gonzalez win big amid record Southwoods Chairman’s Cup

6 hours ago
The Southwoods Chairman’s Charity Cup concluded on a high note, cementing its reputation as one of Manila Southwoods’...
Sports
fbtw
Samahang Plaridel golf fundraiser tees off Nov. 26

Samahang Plaridel golf fundraiser tees off Nov. 26

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The eighth edition of the fund-raising Samahang Plaridel Golf 2024 is set next Tuesday, November 26, with more than 100 golfers...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with