Lopez, Gonzalez win big amid record Southwoods Chairmanâ€™s Cup

Lopez, Gonzalez win big amid record Southwoods Chairman’s Cup

November 21, 2024 | 11:15am
Lopez, Gonzalez win big amid record Southwoods Chairman's Cup
MANILA, Philippines — The Southwoods Chairman’s Charity Cup concluded on a high note, cementing its reputation as one of Manila Southwoods’ most prestigious events. 

With over 500 participants and record-setting performances, the flagship tournament delivered thrilling competition and dazzling prizes.

Adam Lopez and Enrique Gonzalez emerged as the biggest winners, driving home brand-new cars during the grand raffle draw. Lopez won a Mitsubishi XForce GLS 1.5G, while Gonzalez claimed a Toyota Raize 1.2 E CVT (2025). 

Another lucky winner, Richard Santos, secured an all-expenses-paid seven-night Mexican Riviera cruise for two, complete with airfare, courtesy of Royal Caribbean International and Baron Travel.

These top prizes, initially reserved for hole-in-one feats, were raffled off after no golfer managed an ace during the three-day event. Other raffle highlights included Alfred Martelino and Alex Sarmiento winning a Smart Vogue Plus Ogawa chair and an MF Electric Golf Cart, respectively. Xander Sarmiento took home a luxurious Simmons Beautyrest Marina Bay Suite Pillow-Top Mattress, courtesy of Gold sponsor Dexterton Corp.

On the course, Shinichi Suzuki and Sang Jin Lee stood out among the field with the former clinching the low gross title with a 67, and the latter securing the low gross crown with 38 points.

The Gold backers were Abomar Equipment Sales, Corp, Agrexplore Corp., Coca Cola Bottlers Phils. Inc., Cong. Roy Loyola and Mayor Dahlia Loyola (City of Carmona), Dexterton Corp. and Mayor Dennis Hain (City of Cabuyao), while the Silver sponsors were Aqua Terra Integrated Solutions Inc., Asia Global Material Handling Inc., Centro Manufacturing Corp., Cong. Ding Tanjuatc III, Federal Land NRE Global Inc., Januarius Holdings Inc., Le Chef, MRT Dev’t. Corp., Prestige Golf Access and Clubshares Inc., and The Manor at CJH/The Forest Lodge at CJH.

The Bronze sponsors were Abagatan Ti Manila Hotel & Events Place, Arcridge Construction, AVC Chemical. Corp., BDO Unibank, Bushnell Golf/Transview, Camp John Hay Golf Club, Capital 1 Solar Energy, Castillo, Laman, Tan, Pantaleon, San Jose Law Office, Club Leisure Management Corp., Dadjniel Turf Inc., Escala Tagaytay, Federal Maintenance & Management Inc., Forest Hills Golf & Country Club, G&W Clubshares, GG&A Clubshares, Golforce Inc., Hydrotech Irrigation & Gen. Services, Kares Int’l. Commodities Manpower, LJ Industrial Fabrication Inc., Manila Southwoods Manor, Maguyam Logistics Supply Inc., Mejore Contract Services Inc., P.A. Properties, PBR Law Offices, Peekup Philippines, People’s General Insurance Corp., PMS Primepower Network Inc., Polylite Industrial Corp., RFM Corp., Shangri-la and White House Boracay, Robin Jeon, Sherwood Hills Golf Club, Smart Probe, Snackwell Foods Corp., Time Cargo Logistics Corp., Tesco Technology Exports Services Corp., Triframe Inc., Universal Robina Corp. and Warbird Security & Investigation Agency Inc.

