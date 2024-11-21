^

Sports

Philippines seen as 'perfect' place for NBA 2K events

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 21, 2024 | 11:04am
Philippines seen as 'perfect' place for NBA 2K events
The stage of the 2024 NBA 2K League APAC Invitational last November 17 when Australian-New Zeland team No Way Out faced Filipino team LGE Eagles.
NBA Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — It wasn't a tough decision to have the NBA 2K League (2KL) APAC Invitational in the Philippines for the second year in a row, as shared by NBA 2K League head of branded content, Ade Mangum.

"I feel like with the Philippines, basketball, specifically the NBA, goes hand in hand. You can just see it in terms of the numbers. It ranks second and third as far as sales and users in Southeast Asia. I feel like it's the perfect home, it's the perfect marriage between the two,” Mangum told members of the media during the Invitation over the weekend.

Moving to a bigger venue this year, at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall, Mangum felt the overwhelming love of the Filipinos for basketball first hand as the competition went underway.

"This competition is intense. It's like nothing I've ever seen. I don't know if you've seen the comeback story of the game, but it just levels up the intensity. Even the people that are watching, I can hear them cheering. I can hear every single person, every single breath, every single gasp that they make. You can feel that electricity in the air. It's contributing to the gameplay. I feel like the players also feel it, and it's just taking up the competition to another level,” added Mangum.

With an electrifying Filipino basketball atmosphere, NBA 2K's partner Cignal believes fans can truly expect more NBA 2K events for the country.

"We're really looking forward to working with the NBA on more activities, even maybe grassroots activities and outside Metro Manila also. So a lot of things to look forward to for the coming year. We're really looking forward to more regional competitions, more international competitions for our [players] so that they also get the experience and hopefully next year we get to win the championship as well,” said Gerald Milan, chief revenue officer at Cignal TV.

For Laus Group Esports' director of operations Ian Serranilla, the growth of NBA 2K here in the country has been a dream come true.

"This is part of our dream. When we started this, parang kami lang yung nagpapaliga. There was no such thing as a professional team. Parang basketball clubs lang. And as you can see, it's now gaining traction and momentum. It's gaining interest na talagang. Actually, there are college esports players already that can go into the professional scene. Which is what our dream is, for it to be a sustainable community,” shared Serranilla.

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Junior Warriors near slims sweep; Baby Tams enter semis

Junior Warriors near slims sweep; Baby Tams enter semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
In junior high school basketball, top-ranked University of the East zeroed in on an elimination-round sweep, while Far Eastern...
Sports
fbtw
Alarcon drops career-high 33 point as Maroons spoil Red Warriors' bid for outright semis entry

Alarcon drops career-high 33 point as Maroons spoil Red Warriors' bid for outright semis entry

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Harold Alarcon caught fire in the second half and unleashed a career-high 33 points to lead the University of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Fajardo, Brownlee banner Gilas 12 vs New Zealand

Fajardo, Brownlee banner Gilas 12 vs New Zealand

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas is geared up and ready for the November window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, with the Samahang Basketbol...
Sports
fbtw

Maroons send Red Warriors in limbo

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Final Four-bound University of the Philippines made it a harder route for the skidding University of the East with a 77-67 win in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in...
Sports
fbtw
Alohi Robins-Hardy join UP volleyball coaching staff

Alohi Robins-Hardy join UP volleyball coaching staff

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The University of the Philippines women’s volleyball team will have Alohi Robins-Hardy as part of the coaching staff...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Falcons AP Bren, Mobile Legends feted in 2024 Mobile Gaming Awards

Falcons AP Bren, Mobile Legends feted in 2024 Mobile Gaming Awards

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Falcons AP Bren and Moonton's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang took top awards in the 2024 Mobile Gaming Awards (MOBIES) Ceremony...
Sports
fbtw
Oftana drives TNT to continued PBA success

Oftana drives TNT to continued PBA success

1 hour ago
TNT Tropang Giga’s Calvin Oftana may have called their recent masterclass finals win a “job done”, but the...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen in sight of exclusive club of four-time F1 champions

Verstappen in sight of exclusive club of four-time F1 champions

2 hours ago
Max Verstappen will become just the sixth man in Formula One history to win four world championship titles if he can see off...
Sports
fbtw
Indonesia dashes Philippines&rsquo; 3rd&nbsp;place hopes in AFF Women&rsquo;s Futsal Championship

Indonesia dashes Philippines’ 3rd place hopes in AFF Women’s Futsal Championship

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
While Indonesia was safely in the battle for third place, it wanted to knock out the Philippines if possible because of the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with