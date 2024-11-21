^

Falcons AP Bren, Mobile Legends feted in 2024 Mobile Gaming Awards

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 21, 2024 | 10:20am
Falcons AP Bren, Mobile Legends feted in 2024 Mobile Gaming Awards
Filipino team Falcons AP Bren team took home the award for Mobile Team of the Year.
MANILA, Philippines — Falcons AP Bren and Moonton's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang took top awards in the 2024 Mobile Gaming Awards (MOBIES) Ceremony at the Thunder Studios in Los Angeles, California, last November 19 (afternoon of November 20, Manila time).

Popularly known as MOBIES, the Mobile Gaming Awards comes from the same team that created the Esports Awards and recognizes excellence in the mobile gaming scene, as well as celebrates achievements in the industry.

Filipino team Falcons AP Bren team took home the award for Mobile Team of the Year, while the Philippines' hosting of the M5 World Championship was awarded Live Event of the Year. Mobile Legends Bang Bang  was also proclaimed Most Competitive Game of the Year.

"A huge thank you to the awards committee, the panelists, and everyone who voted for us. This is another feather in the hat for MLBB and motivates us to continue creating great experiences for our passionate community. The M5 World Championship was one of our most challenging events; we could have had a different venue and even had an earthquake during the program. But everyone worked exceptionally hard to overcome the challenges. In the end, the M5 set a new viewership record for MLBB Esports together with all our passionate fans from all around the world,” said Ray Ng, head of esports ecosystem at Moonton Games.

Other top winners of the night include PUBG Mobile as Mobile Action Game of the Year, Brawl Stars as Mobile Game of the Year, and Monopoly Go! as Mobile Casual Game of the Year and Breakthrough Game of the Year.

