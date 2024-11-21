Oftana drives TNT to continued PBA success

Calvin Oftana holds the PBA Governors' Cup trophy won by the TNT Tropang Giga in the recent finals series against Barangay Ginebra.

MANILA, Philippines — TNT Tropang Giga’s Calvin Oftana may have called their recent masterclass finals win a “job done”, but the versatile wingman is far from the finish line.

Representing every TNT ka-Tropa who stays inspired and optimistic in the face of challenges, Oftana revealed why his second PBA championship takes the game to a whole new level.

“Siyempre sweeter and mas masaya ngayon kasi noong first championship ko buntis pa lang yung asawa ko. Ngayon, nakikita na ng anak ko at naiintindihan na niya yung laro. Nakikita ko yung sigla niya at sila ng asawa ko yung naging inspirasyon ko. Sweeter yung championship kasi ang daming hirap na pinagdaanan ng team,” Oftana said of the Tropang Giga's recent PBA Governors' Cup title conquest against Barangay Ginebra.

Deserving of the endearment of many ordinary Filipinos because of his candidness and humility, Oftana is finally reaping the fruits of his hard work even at times when the tide seems to be against him.

“Merong times na hindi pabor yung outcome ng laro, siyempre nafru-frustrate ka. Hindi naman yun mawawala as a player. As a professional player, you need to know how to overcome those things lalo na yung sa mga fans na sobrang die-hard sa team nila. But I have my family, my teammates, coaches, at syempre yung mga ka-Tropa natin kaya pusigido kaming manalo.”

Off the court, Oftana is active on social media, uploading TikTok dance videos with his siblings and sharing updates on his official Instagram account — powered by TNT, the country’s leading mobile brand. He also reaches out to fans and ka-Tropas in game venues and even through virtual platforms.

“Naglalaro tayo para makapagbigay ng saya sa mga ka-Tropa natin. I want the team to be a top contender for every conference. Gusto ko sana nakakapag-compete tayo sa taas or compete for the title each conference kasi hindi lang siya personal goal but I’m also doing it for my family,” he said.

Born in Cebu but raised in Siaton, Negros Oriental, the 6-foot-5 sharp-shooting forward used to watch YouTube videos about shooting and dribbling when he shifted from track and field and volleyball to basketball as a teen athlete. Oftana scaled from the grassroots up, playing for Asian College-Dumaguete, which led to a stint with the San Beda Red Lions where he eventually won championships.

Drafted third by NLEX Road Warriors in the PBA back 2021, Oftana is the only pure-blooded Filipino in the PBA’s 46th top four draft class alongside Joshua Munzon (first pick overall), Jamie Malonzo (second) and Mikey Williams (fourth).

Today, he has found home and community with the Tropang Giga.

“I’m giving my 100% every opportunity na makalaro. Binubuhos ko yun. Sabi ko nga kung bibigyan ako ng chance ng teammates at coaches, I will give it my all para sa kanila.”

Oftana is also a solid Gilas Pilipinas mainstay since 2020. He drained three triples in the early goings of the 2022 Asian Games vs Qatar and is part of that team that went on to win our first gold after 61 years.

Even as Oftana suits up for Gilas against New Zealand and Hong Kong at the FIBA Asia Cup November window, he is already looking forward to the PBA’s next conference, hungry for more.

When asked if he sees TNT going as far as winning a grand slam or stringing some more trophies in the next conferences, he shared, “I don’t want to say that ‘TNT is onto becoming the next dynasty in the PBA,’ but I can promise our supporters that I’m making my own path sa team. I’m trying to contribute sa history ng team. I’m making my own road and giving my all hanggang nandoon ako sa TNT.”

A source of inspiration for future Gilas and PBA players, Oftana is a living proof that dreams are for everyone. It doesn’t matter where you started. It’s how you push yourself forward to be the very best.

Still, Oftana would rather let his game do the talking. “I honestly don’t think about it [status in the PBA]. I’m just focused on what I can do for the team. In my head, yun ang binabayaran sa akin eh, yung maglaro nang maganda para manalo para sa mga ka-tropa, sa management, at para sa family ko.”