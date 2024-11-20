Tenorio replaces Josh Reyes as Batang Gilas coach

MANILA, Philippines — PBA star LA Tenorio has been named the new coach of Gilas Pilipinas Youth, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced Tuesday evening.

Tenorio, who is currently playing for Barangay Ginebra, will bring “wealth of experience into the program as he has been used to playing under the bright lights since he was in sixth grade,” the SBP said.

“The SBP is excited to have a true sportsman and role model in LA Tenorio as our Gilas Pilipinas Youth head coach,” said SBP President Al Panlilio.

“He has great relationships with coach Norman Black who heads our grassroots program and coach Tim Cone of the elite level and he’ll serve as the bridge between the two,” he added.

Tenorio’s appointment came a couple of months after former coach Josh Reyes tendered his resignation from the same position.

“When we first talked to LA about the idea, he was open to the challenge immediately and he even had a short list of coaches that he wanted to work with. He’s a natural leader and a winner on and off the court. He will teach our young athletes lessons they will use not only in basketball but in life as well,” Panlilio said.

The 40-year-old floor general represented the Philippines in numerous international competitions.

He was part of the 2012 Gilas Pilipinas squad that won the Jones Cup, as well as the silver medal in the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship. He was also a key cog of the team that went to the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Spain.

The point guard is likewise experienced on the bench, being an assistant coach for the Letran Knights and the Gilas squad that won the gold medal in last year’s Hangzhou Asian Games.

“Coach Tim is big on continuity and that has been the reason why we’ve had a small pool for Gilas ever since he took over,” SBP Executive Director Erika Dy said.

“Appointing Coach LA as head of our age group teams in the youth level strengthens that process. The goal is to complete the player journey from our grassroots to the elite level, and having a Youth coach who knows the system of coach Tim by heart will be beneficial for everyone involved,” she added.

For his part, the eight-time PBA champion said that he has big shoes to fill in replacing Reyes.

“What coach Josh Reyes accomplished by making it to two World Cups is not an easy feat but I’m excited to work with our young players and help them reach their full potential. I already talked to coach Tim and I’ll be running a similar system so our youth players can easily transition to the men’s team.”