Gonzaga cops twin titles in PPS Dipolog netfest

Ayl Gonzaga (2nd from right) flashes a proud smile after clinching a two-title sweep. With her are (from left) PPS-NTC tournament referee Karen Arellano, Pete Bandala and Dr. Ian Bandala.

MANILA, Philippines — Ayl Gonzaga redeemed herself in Zamboanga del Norte, achieving a remarkable two-title triumph at the Dipolog City National Juniors Tennis Championships at the RGS and Mibang courts over the weekend.

The 14-year-old rising tennis star from Olongapo swept her age group for the second consecutive week, overpowering Alexa Manahan of Manukan, Zamboanga del Norte, 6-0, 6-3, in the girls’ 14-and-under finals.

Gonzaga followed it up with a gritty win against Marlyn Mesiona of Sindangan, ZDN, 6-4, 7-6(4), to claim the 16-and-U title, making her the lone double-title winner in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Gonzaga aimed for a rare three-title feat but fell short in the premier 18-and-U finals against Dapitan City’s Eloisa Laputan, 6-2, 6-2.

Despite the setback, she still collected three medals and earned her second consecutive Most Valuable Player trophy. She later teamed up with Francine Wong to clinch the girls’ 14-and-U doubles title, defeating Vienna Cagas and Alyssa Salvalion.

On the boys’ side, Pete Bandala dominated the 16-and-U division, routing Kevin Gallenero, 6-1, 6-2, for his second straight title. However, he fell short in the 18-and-U category, bowing to doubles partner Edel Acbayan from Dapitan City in the semis, 6-3, 6-4.

Acbayan then crushed Ivan Romero from ZDN, 6-1, 6-0, in the finals to claim the crown.

Bandala and Acbayan later joined forces to win the 18-and-U doubles title, edging Johnny Caedo and Jan Docor. Bandala also received the MVP trophy in the boys’ division in the tournament sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop led by its president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Other standout performers included Oroquieta City’s Liam Dalaygon, who topped the 10-and-U unisex category against Francis Dadan, 4-2, 0-4, 4-1; Prince Centino, also from Oroquieta, who secured the boys’ 12-and-U title, rallying past Yvan Madrona, 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-2; Quezon City’s Marcus Go, who took the boys’ 14-and-U crown, defeating Max Ada, 6-2, 6-2; and Cagayan de Oro’s Francine Wong, who triumphed in the girls’ 12-and-U division against Alexa Manahan, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

In doubles, Arrianne Ballares and Francis Dadan won the 10-and-U unisex plum against Cristy Limbaroc and Joakim Maata; Centino and Reid Revil snared the boys’ 14-and-U trophy against Cagas and Madrona; and Laputan and Mesiona captured the girls’ 18-and-U crown against Jasmin Eguia and Alanierose Saldia.