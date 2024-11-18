High Speed Hitters eye share of PVL lead

PLDT slammed the Nxled Chameleons, 25-15, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, last week that launched their ambitious title bid.

Games Tuesday

(Ynares Center Antipolo)

4 p.m. - ZUS vs Nxled

6:30 p.m. - PLDT vs Galeries Tower

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT shoots for a share of the lead with Akari as it clashes with Galeries Tower Tuesday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Drawing strength from the much-awaited return of Filipino-Canadian Savi Davison and the solid debut of rookie setter Angge Alcantara, the High Speed Hitters slammed the Nxled Chameleons, 25-15, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, last week that launched their ambitious title bid.

Davison showed some rust but still fired a team-best 19 points while Alcantara, a neophyte out of Adamson, lived up to hype and dished out 13 excellent sets while dropping three hits.

“It was a good start kahit kababalik lang ni Savi at bagong salang si Angge,” said PLDT coach Rald Ricafort.

Also expected to come in strong are Erika Santos, Majoy Baron, Fiona Ceballos and Dell Palomata, who had 15, 14, 3 and 10 points, respectively, in their first win of the long conference.

A win by PLDT over Galeries Tower, winless in two starts, in their 6:30 p.m. showdown would send it alongside Akari (2-0) at the helm.

Eyeing their first win after succumbing in their first outings are Nxled and ZUS Coffee, which tangle at 4 p.m.