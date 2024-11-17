Centeno falls short in world women's 10-ball title repeat bid

MANILA, Philippines -- Chezka Centeno’s reign as world champion ended Saturday night when she fell to South Korean Seoa Seo, 4-1, 4-1, 1-4, 4-1, in the semis of the WPA World 10-Ball Women’s Championships in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

It was a heartbreaking ending for the 25-year-old Filipino, who was seeking to achieve what no others before her have done — win the annual tournament back-to-back.

“I may not have retained my title, but finishing in the top 4 is more than I expected and for that, I am truly grateful,” said Centeno, who reigned supreme in this same meet last year in Klagenfurt, Austria.

Seo eventually settled for second after succumbing to eventual champion Kristina Tkach of Russia, 1-4, 4-3, 3-4, 4-3, 4-0.