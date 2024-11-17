^

Olongapo student-athletes get free sports apparel

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 17, 2024 | 1:21pm
Olongapo student-athletes get free sports apparel
Maxine Esteban and Milka Romero provided shoes to 83 young athlete from Olongapo.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines -- Paris Olympic fencer Maxine Esteban relished the opportunity to give back to the Filipino youth and inspire them with their athletic careers moving forward, after providing apparel to more than 80 youth athletes from Olongapo.

Esteban and PVL team Capital1 Solar Spikers owner Milka Romero on Saturday headed the distribution of shoes and apparel to 83 members of the Olongapo Junior Tracksters Multisports, who will compete in next week’s Batang Pinoy competition.

There, the young athletes received new shoes from Anta, as well as goods from Akari and Rebisco to help them ahead of the meet.

After the event, Esteban underscored the importance of inspiring the youth and making sure they know that people believe in them.

“Of course it’s very important to inspire the youth kasi nanggaling din ako doon, I was once a student-athlete like them and I used to compete tapos it’s really important na someone I know, someone believes in me,” Esteban, who competed in Paris, told reporters.

“I guess, with them, I hope na their confidence also becomes higher knowing na people like us believe in them,” she added.

According to the Olympian, the team’s coach Samuel Bada shot her a message asking for support for the upcoming competition.

And, she did not hesitate to help them through her sponsors.

“One of the things na gusto ko talagang gawin is mag-sponsor ng sapatos para makasali sila sa Batang Pinoy and manalo sila sa Batang Pinoy. So, naghanap ako ng mga clubs na nag-approach sa akin, tapos sobrang na-touch ako sa message nila so na-decide ko na mag-approach sa mga sponsors ko rin para matulungan din sila,” she underscored.

“It’s been really my advocacy. Kahit naman hindi ako pinagpala to represent the Philippines in the Olympics, pinangako ko talaga sa sarili ko na I want to be relevant in Philippine sports and help athletes here in the Philippines.”

Romero, for her part, said that she understands how important belief is for an athlete’s dream to blossom into reality.

“I think what pushes us forward as an athlete is that there’s someone that believes in us. Parang isang fan, yung parents natin, yung coach natin. Definitely, children are being developed through sports,” the sports executive, who is eyeing a seat in the Congress through the 1Pacman partylist in next year’s mid-term elections, stressed.

“And we are only there to guide them and keeping that dream, nasa kanila yun. Discipline, waking up early to go to training, yung teamwork and being a leader in the sports. Bilang bagong generation, kailangang may foundation and support galing sa pamilya, sa coach and the community,” she added.

“It takes a village and team. Walang I in team. It needs community effort.”
Bada thanked both Esteban and Romero, who said that the new shoes and apparel are a big help especially to the athletes who are not well-off.

“Masayang-masaya po ako dahil may tao pong tumutulong. Sana po mas marami pong matulungang mga atleta. Mas maayos yung sapatos, mas maayos mape-perform yung task nila as athlete,” he said.

This was echoed by David Bayarong, the head of the Olongapo City sports and youth development office.

“Apart from the things na binigay sa atin ni Ms Maxine and Ma’am Milka is the morale support na nakikita ng mga bata na uy, once in their life pala, they were also in my shoes,” he said.

“So, nakikita ng mga bata na in the future, sa long as I am good in what I do now, pwede rin akong maging sila and also help other athletes in the future.”

The Philippine youth games will run from November 23-28 in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

