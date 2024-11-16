UP eliminates gritty Tamaraws from Final Four contention

MANILA, Philippines — End of the road for the Tamaraws.

The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons fended off the gritty Far Eastern University Tamaraws, 86-78, on Saturday afternoon, November 16, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

UP's victory eliminated FEU from the Final Four race as the Tamaraws dropped to a 5-9 record, while the Diliman-based squad improved to 10-3 for the season.

Gerry Abadiano finished with 19 points and four rebounds for the Fighting Maroons. JD Cagulangan added 12, including 10 in the final five minutes.

After trailing by as much as 16 points, 46-62, in the third quarter after an Abadiano triple, FEU slowly charged back and cut the lead to just five, 62-67, after a buzzer-beating heave by Veejay Pre to end the frame.

The Tamaraws continued to battle in the fourth, staying within five points, 68-73, after a pair of free throws by Royce Alforque.

Cagulangan then took over, hitting crucial shots down the stretch to keep FEU at bay.

And with the Morayta-based squad trailing by just three, 75-78, following three free throws by Jorick Bautista, Cagulangan hit his patented stepback 3-pointer for the dagger, 84-78.

After a miss by the Tamaraws on the other end, Cagulangan’s pair of freebies set the final score.

Francis Lopez added 12 points, while Aldous Torculas chipped in 11.

Bautista spearheaded FEU with 16 markers, while rookies Pasaol and Pre produced 15 apiece in the losing effort.

UP arrested their two-game losing streak with the win, while the Tamaraws’ spirited push for the Final Four came to an end.

The Fighting Maroons will take on the University of the East Red Warriors in their final elimination game on Wednesday.