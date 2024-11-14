^

Quiambao embraces Gilas challenge

November 14, 2024 | 3:49pm
Quiambao embraces Gilas challenge
La Salle star Kevin Quiambao.
MANILA, Philippines — Reigning UAAP Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao of La Salle will shift from green to blue in the meantime to don the national colors for Gilas Pilipinas in the second window of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers next week.

Quiambao is prioritizing his national duties for now as he momentarily leaves the Archers to join the Gilas training camp in Laguna after being called up to the 15-man pool once again.

“Sobrang blessed na may opportunity na ma-represent ang country natin. Konting pahinga lang saglit sabay back to work na and then tuloy-tuloy lang naman. Take ko lang to as an opportunity, as a challenge sa akin as a player,” said Quiambao.

Quiambao will have his full availability for Gilas, which will face New Zealand and Hong Kong on November 21 and 24, respectively, at the Mall of Asia Arena, as apart from the long break of the UAAP to give way to the FIBA window, La Salle has also wrapped up its campaign in the elimination rounds.

The Archers finished at No. 1 with a 12-2 slate with Quiambao, set for his second straight MVP plum, leading the way along with steady anchor Mike Phillips.

It’s the newest tour of duty for country’s top collegiate player right now after also playing for head coach Tim Cone in the first window and the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, where Gilas defied the odds by making it to the semifinals marked by a stunning win over world No. 6 Latvia.

Quiambao’ Gilas rerun will only make him a better player once he returns to the UAAP in a bid to guide La Salle to a title repeat.

“I think yung number one factor is yung home court advantage natin. Isa ako sa blessed na makapaglaro na mala-line-up sa Gilas so, isi-seize ko itong opportunity na ito. Hinding-hindi ko na palalampasin ito,” he added.

La Salle mentor Topex Robinson echoes the same sentiment as the Archers stand to benefit from the national experience of their players come the UAAP playoffs.

“It's going to be a win-win. KQ's not going to be with us but try to also imagine the sacrifice that he has to make. There's so much to gain. That's one of our contributions to our national program,” said Robinson, once a player for Cone in the PBA with Alaska.

“Minsan lang mangyayaring opportunity na ‘yun. It's just a testament of what this program is all about. You produce these players that get called up and their experience will benefit them and us. So, it's really an honor for Kevin, Mason and DLSU to really represent Gilas in this window.”

