^

Sports

MVPSF taekwondo draws huge field

The Philippine Star
November 14, 2024 | 12:00am
MVPSF taekwondo draws huge field
A player in a blue armor executes a head kick to her opponent.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) hopes to spot potential members of the national team when it stages the Smart/MVPSF National Age-Group Championships this weekend at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

The two-day free sparring event has lured more than 2,000 participants from all over the country to take part in various age categories.

Backed by Philippine Sports Commission, Milo and the Philippine Olympic Committee, the tournament will not only highlight the progress of the sport in the country but also unveil several of its promising players as young as four years old.

The participants will be categorized into Novice and Advance with four divisions under each category, namely: Juniors, Cadet, Grade School and Toddler.

All male and female competitors will be classed accordingly and this early, entries from Manila loom as heavy favorites to dominate the tournament.

It is also part of PTA’s massive effort to produce another Roberto “Kitoy” Cruz who dominated his weight category for years before earning a slot in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

vuukle comment

PTA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bulldogs exit with a bang, beat Archers in no-bearing game

Bulldogs exit with a bang, beat Archers in no-bearing game

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The National University Bulldogs ended their UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament on a high note after thwarting...
Sports
fbtw
Red Warriors shoot for long-awaited UAAP semis berth

Red Warriors shoot for long-awaited UAAP semis berth

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
A historic Final Four ticket is up for the taking. And University of the East wants no less than its whole piece with no complications...
Sports
fbtw
Kai now in town

Kai now in town

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Kai Sotto arrived here from Japan the other night ready to join Gilas at the Inspire Sports Academy camp in Calamba on F...
Sports
fbtw
Blazers tame Lions, eye top NCAA semis seed

Blazers tame Lions, eye top NCAA semis seed

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
College of St. Benilde continued to make a case for the top seeding in the Final Four as it downed San Beda, 70-62, Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
Fortuna rallies for joint 8th in Party Golfers Ladies Open

Fortuna rallies for joint 8th in Party Golfers Ladies Open

9 hours ago
Unable to get untracked in a backside start, Mikha Fortuna unleashed a strong finishing kick, birdying the last two holes...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bahay stars as Blue Eagles nip Red Warriors

Bahay stars as Blue Eagles nip Red Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Jared Bahay hit timely shots down the stretch to help the Ateneo Blue Eagles deal the free-falling University of the East...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto, Edu doubtful for Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

Sotto, Edu doubtful for Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas may be without two key big men for the November window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao confirmed to play for Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers

Quiambao confirmed to play for Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers

5 hours ago
La Salle star Kevin Quiambao will play for Gilas Pilipinas in the second window of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers despite...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-UP coach Ricky Dandan, 62

Ex-UP coach Ricky Dandan, 62

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Former University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons head coach Ricky Dandan has passed away. He was 62.
Sports
fbtw
Quezon, Batangas collide in do-or-die Game 3 for MPBL South title

Quezon, Batangas collide in do-or-die Game 3 for MPBL South title

10 hours ago
Given a life extension, the Quezon Huskers hope to complete their recovery when they tackle the Batangas City Tanduay Rum...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with