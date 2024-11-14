Asics RnR listup still on
November 14, 2024 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Registration is still open for the ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila, presented by AIA Vitality, set Nov. 23-24.
This year’s edition will be held at night, with the marathon to fire off at 10 p.m. on Nov. 23 and the half-marathon at midnight, and the 10K and 5K events following through the morning. Runners will traverse historic locations like Jones Bridge, Intramuros, Rizal Park, the National Museum and Manila City Hall, immersing themselves in the city’s rich culture.
