Bahay stars as Blue Eagles nip Red Warriors

MANILA, Philippines -- Jared Bahay hit timely shots down the stretch to help the Ateneo Blue Eagles deal the free-falling University of the East Red Warriors their fourth straight loss in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament, 71-67, Wednesday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila.

The also-ran Ateneo squad made things difficult for the Final Four-seeking Red Warriors, who played without foreign student-athlete Precious Momowei due to suspension. UE is still seeking an outright trip to the semifinals with one game remaining.

Andrew Bongo spearheaded the Blue Eagles with 15 points, six rebounds and two assists off the bench. Shawn Tuano added 13 markers, while Chris Koon had 12.

But it was Bahay who starred down the stretch for Ateneo.

After the Katipunan-based squad squandered a 15-point second quarter lead, they trailed by five, 60-65, with 4:17 remaining after a triple by Rainer Maga.

Koon and Bongo, then, connected on two-pointers with 2:16 remaining to make it a one point game.

And with a little over a minute remaining in the game, Bahay dribbled and stepped to his right, unleashing a go-ahead 3-pointer that pushed the Blue Eagles ahead, 67-65.

On the other end, Devin Fikes made a layup to tie the game for UE with 43.4 ticks to go.

After Bahay missed another triple for the dagger, Josh Lazaro grabbed the rebound. The ball, then, went back to the hands of the rookie, who spun and attempted a layup.

Fikes was able to swat the shot away, but he was called for the goaltend as the ball was on its way down, 69-67.

In the next possession, Maga was able to get open for a layup but he missed it.

A pair of free throws by Sean Quitevis iced the game.

“I was just very happy with the team today because they played with so much effort and resolve and you know, when you haven’t been able to gel as well as we would like to as a team throughout the year, it really comes down to effort,” Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin said.

“I’m happy being able to make the shots and coach Tab trusting me to take those shots is a big confidence booster to me,” Bahay, for his part, said.

Lazaro and Bahay chipped in 11 apiece. The former had 12 rebounds and three assists, while the latter had two boards and two dimes.

The Katipunan-based squad started the game off hot, as they took a 15-point lead, 35-20, in the second quarter after a split from the line by Bongo.

And with UE trailing by just four, 51-55, a 7-2 run capped by a layup by John Abate made it 58-57 for the Red Warriors.

Bongo hit a triple on the other end, but seven straight points by the Recto-based squad gave them the 65-60 advantage, setting up the finish.

The Blue Eagles are now holding a 4-9 win-loss record, while UE dropped to 6-7, tied for fourth place with UST.