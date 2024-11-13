Fortuna rallies for joint 8th in Party Golfers Ladies Open

TAIWAN – Unable to get untracked in a backside start, Mikha Fortuna unleashed a strong finishing kick, birdying the last two holes to post a three-under 69 and trail Thai PK Kongkraphan by four at the start of the Party Golfers Ladies Open here on Wednesday.

Fortuna’s late surge at the par 35-37 Lily Golf and Country Club course in Hsinchu county not only turned her fortunes around but also bolstered the Philippine contingent’s standing in the NT$5-million championship of the LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA).

The tournament saw a promising performance from young amateur Mona Sarines, who led the Filipino participants early on. The junior golfer played impressively without succumbing to pressure, stringing birdies on Nos. 1, 2 5 and 7 against a bogey on No. 3.

Despite two bogeys at the back, her one-under 71 displayed her potential as a rising 13-year-old prodigy in the sport.

On the other hand, Fortuna’s steady play included a 13-par run from the backside of the rolling layout before birdies on Nos. 8 and 9 gave the golfer a final 32-37 card.

The reigning LPGT Match Play champion credited her calm approach and slight familiarity with the course for her solid start, saying: “I was a bit nervous coming into this event, but I reminded myself that I played here last year. I know the course, so I just focused on my game plan.”

Her efforts on the greens were met with resilience, as she admitted to struggling with her putting but persisted with determination. Her patience paid off, rewarding her with a spot among the Top 10, alongside local players Hsin Lee, Chen Tseng, Szu-Han Chen and amateur Jie-En Lin and Thai Chonnokam Chaiyasith.

Meanwhile, Kongkraphan took the early lead with a 65, finishing her round with back-to-back birdies.

A former LPGA Tour player and winner of multiple TLPGA events this year, including the ICTSI Luisita International in April, Kongkraphan demonstrated her championship form with a 31-34 card to lead a competitive field that includes fellow Thia Nook Sukapan and Taiwanese Tsai Ching Tseng and Phoebe Yao, who all carded 67s with defending champion Ling-Jie Cheng at solo fifth with a 68.

Pauline del Rosario, the first and only Filipina to win on the TLPGA in 2017, mounted her own comeback, closing with three birdies in the last six holes to rally with a 71, securing a share of 23rd place alongside Sarines.

After a challenging start, the ICTSI-backed del Rosario fought back with birdies on Nos. 13, 14 and 16 to complete a 36-35 card

Sarines, enjoying her first TLPGA experience, impressed early with a frontside 32. Although she stumbled on the back nine, she remained positive, saying: “The experience was great. I had fun on the course and despite some pressure, I’m happy with how I played.”

Other Filipino players battled to stay within the cut line, with Chanelle Avaricio birdying two of the last three holes at the front to salvage a 72 for a share of 36th place, and Daniella Uy carding a 73 for joint 45th. The top 50 and ties after Thursday’s second round advance to the final 18 holes.

Several Filipino players face an uphill battle to make the cut, including Mafy Singson and Florence Bisera, who carded 74s for 58th place. Marvi Monsalve is tied for 74th with a 75, while Princess Superal, Laurea Duque and Lois Kaye Go posted 77s, leaving them with challenging rounds ahead to keep their tournament hopes alive.